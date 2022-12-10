BLUEFIELD, Va. — In spite of having one of the more recognizable names of any high school in the Commonwealth, Central-Woodstock has never won a state championship in football.
If top-seeded Graham keeps playing like it has been over the last three weeks, it doesn’t appear that the Falcons have terrific odds of winning this one.
The unbeaten G-Men (14-0) take their winning formula of explosive offense and brutally efficient defense to Salem Stadium for today’s VHSL Class 2 state championship game with Central (12-2). Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
Head coach Tony Palmer, who led Graham to the 2018 state title and took the G-Men to a state runner up finish last season, does not take the Falcons lightly nor does he expect his players to indulge in that kind of thinking.
“I think our kids showed some resilience last week and they played extremely hard. However I did think we left some points off the board,” Palmer said.
“This week, if we get the opportunity to score — we’ve got to score. We’re playing against a good football team this week. The thing is, you don’t get to this point unless you’ve got a pretty decent team and I think they’re going to be pretty good.”
Graham did get some pushback from Appomattox last week en route to a 36-20 state semifinal victory over the Raiders, but running back Ty’drez Clements had another astounding performance. He rushed for more than 400 yard, including a pair of touchdowns.
Clements rushed for 428 the week before against Ridgeview.
Clements, a junior who has already received Division I offers from Florida A&M and UAB, is a mega-impactful running back who has clearly affixed his star to the constellation of talented playmakers who have taken to the field under Palmer.
But Clements isn’t out there all by himself. Quarterback Brayden Meadows’ rushing has increasingly taken advantage of undue attention placed on Clements. Palmer noted that it isn’t only blocks thrown by interior line punishers like Conner Roberts, Cody Dolin and Omari Hill that have been getting the 5-foot-10, 150 pound Clements and Meadows out in the open. The G-Men have collectively been blocking like men on a mission.
“Our wide receivers have been blocking well. It’s been a total team effort,” Palmer pointed out. “Those guys are playing together and playing good team football right now and we need to keep that going.
The G-Men threw very sparingly last week, but especially since Meadows’ return to the squad, when Graham has needed to pass — they’ve had it.
On the defensive side of the football, the G-Men defense has good a good job keeping up the the level of its competition as it has progressed.
Graham’s rushing gains alone outpaced Appomattox’ total offense by roughly 100 yards. Graham’s busy-handed defense rounded up all four of the Raiders’ fumbles for turnovers, also collecting an interception.
The Falcons come off of a 37-10 victory over Poquoson in last week’s other state semifinal game.
Central and the Bull Islanders were tied 3-3 at the break, indicating a couple of things. One: that Falcons head coach Mike Yew and staff are obviously adept at making shrewd second half adjustments. Second: Central Woodstock’s players have a strong second wind to put the halftime chalk to good use.
The Central offense has averaged 285-plus yards and almost 33 points per game this year, led by running back Tyler Forbes, who has rushed for 1,100 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Quarterback Nick Barahona has passed for 1,078 yards, including 10 scoring strikes. He has done a good job spreading the ball around to Ben Walters (25-435, 4 TDs), Jake Boyce (14-327, 4 TDs).and Luc Retrosi (14-179, 2 TDs).
By the numbers, the Falcons defensive unit is slightly more efficient at keeping opponents out of the end zone than the G-Men, having allowed an average of 11.7 points per outing as compared to 13.6 points given up by Graham.
Forbes is also one of Central’s leading tacklers. Nathan Lopez, Gaige Lewis and Elijah Barahona have all four proven skilled at getting to the ball — and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Palmer sees the Falcons as a championship-level opponent who will require a championship-level effort from all 11 players on the field on every snap.
“They’re big and they’re strong and you know they’re going to do what they do. They’re going to come out and try to be physical and establish their dominance on the line of scrimmage,” Palmer said.
“Their backs have good size and they run hard. They’ve got some skill kids that can run in spots. They run some I-sets and some downhill. They’re very physical. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.“
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
