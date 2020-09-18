PRINCETON — Since Princeton’s hard-fought 15-13 loss to county rival Bluefield, Tigers fans have been eager to see their football team in another high-profile contest with a quality opponent.
Tonight at Hunnicutt Stadium they’ll have that opportunity and then some.
The Tigers (0-1) will face a formidable foe when Parkersburg South (1-1) shows up for the Patriots’ third game of the star-crossed 2020 fall season.
The game will be broadcast locally on Star 95.9 FM and 97.7 FM and will be streamed live on JR1 Sports Streaming (www.princetontigersports.com) Kickoff is 7 p.m.
This week’s game should be able to accommodate more on-site fans than the Bluefield-Princeton opener at Mitchell Stadium.
“It’s all household members now and grandparents. But when you’re talking household members, sometimes when you get two parent-families, that can get rather large,” said Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo.
“Our numbers will be bigger than [the opener] but still not what it could be. I think people want to see something live and we haven’t had that opportunity up until recently. I anticipate seeing a lot of people hanging around the fence from the outside. I don’t think we have any place for people to put up deer stands outside, like we’ve seen happen at some games up North,” he said.
The Patriots (1-1) are coached by Nate Tanner, a player alumnus of Giles (Va.) High School and Concord University who coached at Summers County and Martinsville, Va. before taking over the reins at Parkersburg South last season. Last year the Patriots posted 11 wins before falling to eventual Class AAA state champ Martinsburg in the state semifinals.
Last year, Princeton lost 55-18 in Parkersburg. There’s good reason to hope that this year’s game will be a more competitive spectacle. The Tigers would have liked to have the benefit of reps from the Oak Hill game — a matchup which fell by the wayside due to COVID metrics in Fayette County. But Princeton hasn’t been idle.
“We’ve watched a lot of film and we had a controlled-scrimmage last Friday and thought we had a really good practice there,” said Pedigo. “I watched South this past weekend and broke down film ... we’d been in preparation mode and found out Saturday we were good to go. It gave us extra time to prepare. Our kids are in a good mindset and I like where we are right now.”
The Patriots opened the season with a 69-34 loss at the hands of Cabell Midland but turned around last week and defeated Woodrow Wilson 42-6 in Beckley.
Side-arming quarterback Sam Schuler completed 29-of-34 pass attempts for 395 yards, giving up one interception in the rout of the Flying Eagles. Receivers Levi Rice, Landon Francisco and Jace Colucci and running back Devin Gaines were all factors in South’s offensive success in that game.
It was the second game in a row the Patriots offense generated big numbers.
“I think they’re a top-tier football team. I know Cabell Midland beat them pretty good, but Parkersburg South still put over 400 yards of offense on them and put 34 points on the board. They did some good things against Beckley last week,” said Pedigo.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons. Nate has done a really good with job up there. Last year we had our hands full, but we feel like we have an opportunity. I’ve said since Day One that this ball team we have now can compete with anybody, week in and week out. We’re all excited about this week,” Pedigo said.
Both teams are similar in that they both run variations of an RPO scheme.
“I’m not going to say they’re basic any means, because they’re going to throw a ton of formations at us. But they basically have two run schemes. They’re going to run a variation of an outside run ... and they’re going to run the power. And they’re very good at what they do,” Pedigo said.
“Defensively I think we’re a lot different. Offensively, we have a lot of similarities,” he said.
In the season opener with Bluefield, sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran passed for 124 yards, allowing one interception. The big surprise was the Tigers ground attack, led by Amir Powell behind a much-improved offensive front. Powell rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns against the Beavers — including an explosive 92-yard scoring run.
“We have to try to limit their possessions ... which is kind of odd to say it that way given what we do offensively. But we need to limit their possessions. We have to protect the football and protect on the offensive side. We’ve got to watch their blitz. We’ve got to be able to pick up the blitz. They run a unique scheme of three down linemen and they’re usually bringing two extra guys from somewhere out of the four linebackers they have,” Pedigo said.
Princeton’s defense obviously did a solid job against Bluefield, coming up with three red zone stands, a fumble recovery and an interception. The secondary — led by 6-foot-4 Ethan Parsons and 6-foot-3 Josiah Honaker — is a very talented component of both the run and pass defense.
Between the absence of football on the Virginia side of the state line and Tanner’s local ties, tonight’s game puts Princeton on a lot of Four Seasons football fans’ radar well beyond the city limits. That’s fine, Pedigo said. But simply getting to play is the major blessing.
“I tell my guys, we have to be thankful because there’s a lot of people around us who aren’t playing right now,” said Pedigo, who hopes the Governor’s new ‘Gold’ COVID metric will ultimately enable the Tigers to get quite a few games in this season.
