CHARLESTON — The PikeView girls basketball team took another step in the state tournament on Friday, only to step right into a den of talented and hungry Polar Bears.
After exulting in the high of an overtime victory in the Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, the Panthers of PikeView experienced the bitter taste of a semifinal defeat at the hands of top-ranked Fairmont Senior High.
The Polar Bears (25-1) advanced with a 58-39 decision over the Panthers (17-8),
“Our kids battled,” said PikeView head coach Tracy Raban. “They fought to the end and they never gave up.”
“I don’t think we can question any of our kids’ hearts tonight,” she said. “We’re overmatched at every position out thee on the court.”
The senior-heavy Polar Bears did what the Panthers had done best this season, harassing their opponents on defense and quickly distributing the ball on the other end of the floor.
The Marion County girls never trailed in their contest, capitalizing on six PikeView turnovers in the first five minutes of action. Fairmont Senior made all nine of its free throws in the initial period and took an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers made one of its five free throws in that span, but recovered to make 14 of 23 in the game.
PikeView’s two senior starters, close friends Hannah Perdue and Anyah Brown, did their best to rally their troops in black, white and red.
Perdue, who has signed to play college ball for Concord University, finished with nine points, five assists and six steals. Brown wrapped up her high school career with 15 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Brooke Craft cleared nine boards.
With 1:15 left in the first half, Perdue tossed an assist to Brown, who hit her team’s only 3-pointer of the game for the final points of the second quarter. But at the break, Fairmont Senior still led by 15 points, 34-19.
Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said, “I’m very proud of my kids. They persevered. They played hard.”
Raban said, “We knew what was coming. We tried to simulate it as best we could at our shootaround. … It took us a little bit too long to get used to it.”
The star of the game for Fairmont Senior was Marley Washenitz, who took 21 of her team’s 35 shots from the field. She made 10 of them, and went 6-for-9 in foul shots for 27 points in all.
Washenitz dominated most of the other stats, with 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, six turnovers and seven steals.
Another senior, Laynie Beresford, had 12 points, going 8 for 8 at the free throw line.
Early in the second half, Beresford and Washenitz each picked up their third fouls, but PikeView wasn’t able to make much headway.
Hope glimmered again for the Panthers at the start of the fourth period. Brown had all the points in a 5-2 run that brought PikeView within 10 points, 44-34, with 6:12 on the clock.
However, Washenitz took control again, scoring the next three field goals in the game.
Soon thereafter, Perdue fouled out and paused for a long hug from her coach as the sizeable PikeView fan section cheered for her.
In her final minute of high school ball, Brown stole the ball and took it to the hoop for the Panthers’ final field goal of the season.
Craft said, “We came up here last year and didn’t get what we wanted, at all. But when we came up this year … we tried, we really did. Our seniors really helped us out a lot, and they taught us, and they really encouraged us when we messed up.”
“But we’re not going to quit,” she continued while fighting back tears. “We’re going to keep going — like they did. and we’re going to come back, and we’re going to win for them.”
Perdue said among her top memories of her high school career will be “the family bond that we all made.”
The Class AAA championship game is set for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff this evening between Fairmont Senior, seeking its 13th straight win, and the Logan Wildcats. Logan, the No. 2 team in the bracket, got by North Marion 55-53 at midday on Friday.
At Charleston Coliseum
PIKEVIEW (17-8)
Hannah Harden 1 2-2 4, Brooke Craft 2 0-6 4, Cat Farmer 0 2-2 2, Hannah Perdue 2 5-6 9, Anyah Brown 5 4-5 15, Riley Meadows 2 102 5, Montana Mann 0 0-0 0, Christina Hale 0 0-0 -0. Totals 12 14-23 39.
FAIRMONT SENIOR (25-1)
Marley Washenitz 10 6-9 27, Meredith Maier 1 5-6 7, Laynie Beresford 2 8-8 12, Claira Hager 1 0-0 3, Emily Starn 3 2-4 9, Abigail Shuck 0 0-0 0, Camryn Morgan 0 0-0 0, Raegan Sisk 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Sylva 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 21-27 58.
PikeView ……….. 7 12 10 10 — 39
Fairmont Sr. …… 18 16 8 16 — 58
3-point goals — PV 1 (Brown); FS 3 (Washenitz 1, Starn 1, Hager 1). Total fouls — PV 21, FS 19. Fouled out — PV, Perdue; FS, Beresford
