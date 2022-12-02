LINDSIDE — During the color-mapped frenzy of West Virginia’s 2020 high school football season, James Monroe seemed to be a team particularly singled out for disruption and disappointment.
The Mavericks have been busily making up for lost time.
Top-ranked James Monroe (13-0) will attempt to finish running the table and collect a state football championship when the Mavericks take on No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) at Wheeling Island Stadium in Saturday’s 7 p.m. Class A state championship game.
“I can’t imagine what coach [Chris] Booth and other coaches across the state went through in 2020. It was just such a mess,” said Mavericks head coach John Mustain, who retired from coaching in the spring of 2018 and returned as James Monroe head football coach last season.
“Really, those kids who played for me last year … you can essentially say they didn’t have a season the previous year. They only got to play four games and got very little practice because of quarantines and shutdowns,” Mustain said.
Having been convinced to return to coaching in the wake of the pandemic, Mustain did not expect to so quickly encounter one of the high points of his 35-plus years as a coach. But it sure looks good on a resume — and in the Monroe County record books.
“I’m not real sure sometimes how much I believe in fate. Whether there is something to it,” said Mustain, a Monroe County native who played his high school ball at Union.
“I had a little bit of reluctance coming back. But I was definitely happy last year that I did. and of course, even moreso this year.”
Peterstown High School made four WVSSAC state championship game appearances, including 1981, 1989, 1990 and finally beating Matewan to win it all in 1991. Union barely missed the playoffs in 1987, making the playoffs in 1990 in 1991 — losing to Matewan in the state semifinals on the last trip.
Mustain’s only previous head coaching trip to Wheeling Island Stadium with James Monroe was during the 2007 Class AA state title showdown with Bluefield, over which the Beavers prevailed 20-12.
This season has been fun. At times, it may have even looked easy from a safe distance. But this process has been far from easy, he said.
“The older you get, the tougher it gets. Especially when you’re going through what we’re going through. The stress of the games get to be a lot more than I remember. Maybe it was always that way, but it seems a lot tougher now,” Mustain reflected.
“There is a lot to do … a lot that goes on behind the scenes that the average person doesn’t realize. When you’re undefeated everybody thinks its all stars and glitter, I guess. But it’s a lot more difficult that some people seem to think,” he said.
Williamstown (11-1) returns for its second consecutive appearance in the Class A state finals, having fallen 42-21 to Ritchie County in last year’s state championship game. Last week they dismantled No. 11 Doddridge County 53-21.
“They’re pretty good. They’re solid all across the board. They’ve got a couple of running backs and they do a little platooning at quarterback with those same kids. Sometimes one will pass a little bit more than the other but both pass and sometimes they’ll pass to each other,” said Mustain, referring to the backfield tandem of Maxwell Molessa and Lynken Joy.
Molessa is a Division I athlete who’ll be playing baseball at West Virginia University next year. In spite of having an arm for baseball, the versatile and athletic Molessa got an awful lot done with his legs last week.
Against Doddridge County, Molessa rushed for 142 yards on the ground while completing 4-of-5 pass attempts for 36 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to Colt Hesson. Molessa also had a scoring catch on the day.
Running back Seth Richards rushed for 155 yards and two scores verus the Bulldogs while running back Rickie Allen rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns. Joy, yet another multi-faceted skill contributor for the Yellow Jackets, completed a touchdown throw off the halfback pass.
“They’re pretty good at getting on the edge with those two backs. That’s something we’ve got to be aware of,” Mustain said. “We’re studying the film and coming up with some plans. Hopefully, we can do it.”
Like the Mavericks, Williamstown is also known for playing hard-nosed team defense.
“They’ve got a really good, really solid defense. They’re going to be all we can handle, for sure,” said Mustain.
The Mavericks 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday will be the Grand Finale of this year’s WVSSAC Super Six at Wheeling Island Stadium. No two of James Monroe’s four 2022 playoff appearances have commenced on the same weekday or even start time. Which may be strangely reassuring.
“I’ve never really heard the kids say whether they have a preference for any one thing or another,” said Mustain, who noted that his players appear to be just as imperturbable this week as they were on Week 1.
“We’ve kind of had the whole gamut [in the postseason]. We had a 1:30 Saturday game, a 7:30 Friday night game and a 4 p.m. Friday game. We’ve kind of been through everything,”
Mustain’s squad boasts ten players who either played on or were associated with the Mavericks’ Class A state basketball team last March. The most notable is senior wide receiver Eli Allen, who was the Class A Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Quarterback Layton Dowdy and wide receiver-running back Cooper Ridgeway also played on that team.
The infectious confidence of James Monroe’s state title veterans may be why Mustain’s entire football team appears to be so at ease with the idea of winning. Or it may be something else.
“I don’t know. To me, they’re just the same they always are. Which means you can’t really get a read on them. I kind of quit trying to do that about three weeks ago,” Mustain said.
“It’s just the way they are. They’re kind of a fun-loving bunch. But generally when it comes game time, they’re ready to go,” he said.
“They’re very attentive while watching film or while talking about our defensive ideas. But they’re the same bunch they usually are,” he said.
In spite of the team’s undefeated status, the Mavericks have had enough close scrapes this season to prevent them from getting ahead of themselves.
Our kids have done a good job maintaining their focus this year. You want them to be confident without being cocky,” said James Monroe head coach John Mustain.
“We may have had a few times this year where they came in a little flat because they had it in their head it was going to be an easy game. But any time that’s happened, they’ve gotten themselves back on track.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.