DALEVILLE, Va. — Lord Botetourt wide receiver Kyle Arnholt made a spectacular catch and run for a score to complete a Cavaliers 20-14 win comeback over visiting Bluefield on Friday night.
Arnholt grabbed a tipped football for the reception, making the grab and taking it 37 yards to the end zone. Arnholt, a 6'3", 200 pound junior, finished with six catches for 106 yards and was the go-to-guy at clutch time for Lord Bot backup snap-taker James-Ryan Salvi.
Salvi got the call when Cavaliers starting quarterback Evan Eller came out in the first half with a knee injury.
Lord Botetourt initiated scoring win the first quarter with Eller's 35-yard scoring strike to Arnholt.
The Beavers (2-1) took the initiative for the remainder of half, getting Carson Deeb touchdown passes of 11 and 40 yards to Jahiem House for the 14-7 halftime advantage.
Deeb, who was sacked five times by the Cavaliers, completed 15-of-28 passing attempts for 168 yards.
Running back Dylan Wabe — who himself was second banana to previously-injured RB Hunter Rice — tied the game up with a 3-yard touchdown run that capped an 80-yard drive.
Bluefield heads into a bye week and will return to action on Sept. 27 with Richlands at Mitchell Stadium.
