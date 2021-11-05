BLUEFIELD — In order to record their second consecutive undefeated regular season, the Graham High School football team had to take care of business on Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.
Business was booming.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had four touchdowns, by land, by air and twice by interception returns as Graham (9-0) rolled to 49 first-half points, and the G-Men sailed to a 49-14 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricane.
“We felt like we needed to be in playoff mode from the beginning,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. “That’s what we’re trying to get to.”
Turner-Bradshaw said the team was not distracted by the festivities of senior night, nor the temperatures dropping into the 30s, nor the season record of the Hurricane.
“I think we had a lot on the line, regardless of the team that we played, so we all had to come out and do our job,” he said.
In the first half, Marion (1-9) had to punt four times, turned the ball over on downs twice, and suffered three interceptions. The Hurricane also lost a fumble on a kickoff return, moments after David Brown’s 10-yard run had given Graham a 42-0 lead.
On the next play from scrimmage, Turner-Bradshaw ran a jet sweep for 21 yards and the G-Men’s final touchdown.
At halftime, Marion had managed 16 net yards of offense, and one earned first down.
Palmer said, “That’s what we’ve got to do — we’ve got to start fast, play good defense, and take advantage when the opportunity presents itself.”
“The whole defense played well,” Palmer said. “We were flying around a little bit tonight, and hopefully we can carry this momentum into the playoffs.”
“I feel like we finally put a complete game together. … We had a couple of mishaps, but that’s going to happen in the course of a football game.”
Turner-Bradshaw’s interception runbacks covered 60 and 43 yards.
In preparation for the game, he said, “I was checking film, and also checking them during warmups. I was seeing that really the only route (the quarterback) was really comfortable throwing was the out-route. So I jumped it.”
Marion head coach Tim Smith said, “We made a few bone-head mistakes, throwing over there to (Bradshaw’s) side. He’s a ball player. He was jumping on those hitches and running them back.”
Graham sophomore Ty’Drez Clements made the most of his touches in the game. In a three-minute span of the first quarter, he ran for touchdowns of 71 and 21 yards.
Clements said, “I just wanted to ball out for my seniors, and keep up the intensity for the playoffs.”
“My linemen, Brody Meadows and Conner Robertson, they always open holes for me. I just hit it, take a cut and then I’m going down the field. I love it.”
Smith said that at halftime, “We just talked about, ‘Hey, listen, you’ve just got to go out and fight, and forget about (the first half). Play these next two quarters, because that’s the foundation.’ Especially for the young guys, trying to build (the program) up to something better.”
“The sophomore and junior group that we have, we feel like there’s a lot of promise there, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do next year.”
Even though the game was out of hand, Brody Taylor, a junior, ran hard for Marion in the second half and scored twice for the Scarlet Hurricane. He had 64 yards on 12 carries.
The G-Men had 10 players carry the ball before the final whistle.
Palmer said, “Everybody on this team deserves the opportunity to play, whenever we get a chance for them to play.”
The G-Men’s next matchup will be on their familiar Mitchell Stadium artificial turf next weekend against a Class 2 foe to start the postseason.
Palmer said, “We’re thinking (the opponent is) going to be Lee, or Gate City. Here. But that’ll be ironed out this weekend.”
Clements said about the upcoming games, “I’m going to be hyped. Hyped, with all my brothers. That’s all that matters.”
Graham 49
Marion 14
Mitchell Stadium
Marion ……… 0 0 7 7 — 14
Graham …….. 35 14 0 0 — 49
First Quarter
Gra — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 60 interception return (Ben Morgan kick), 9:23
Gra — Bradshaw 31 pass from Zack Blevins (Morgan kick), 7:11
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 71 run (Morgan kick), 3:37
Gra — Clements 21 run (Morgan kick), 1:13
Gra — Bradshaw 43 interception return (Morgan kick), 0:10
Second Quarter
Gra — David Brown 10 run (Morgan kick), 7:23
Gra — Bradshaw 21 run (Morgan kick), 7:15
Third Quarter
Mar — Brody Taylor 8 run (Parker Wolfe kick), 2:01
Fourth Quarter
Mar — Taylor 15 run (Wolfe kick), 5:10
