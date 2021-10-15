WELCH — Tony Bailey had three touchdown receptions and an interception return for a score and Mount View rolled to a 41-6 victory over visiting Tug Valley at Vic Nystrom Stadium, on Friday night.
Bailey led the Golden Knights with eight catches for 114 yards, including touchdown receptions of 58 and 25 yards, all of which were thrown by quarterback Ryan Long. Bailey also had an 80-yard interception return for a TD, capping his scoring efforts for the night.
Long completed 18 of 23 passing attempts for 149 yards and three TDs. He hit Justin Haggerty with four completions for 19 yards.
TJ Bell led the Knights rushing attack, churning out 140 yards on 13 trips, including scoring runs of 12 and 5 yards.
Placekicker Jonathan Huff went 5-for-6 on point-after-touchdown kick attempts.
Elijah Fluty led Tug Valley rushers, gaining 73 yards on 20 carries.
Mount View (6-1) goes to to Tolsia on Friday.
At Vic Nystrom Stadium
Mount View 41, Tug Valley 6
Tug Valley.......................0 0 0 6 — 6
Mount View....................7 13 14 7 — 41
First Quarter
MV— Tony Bailey 58 pass from Ryan Long (Jonathan Huff kick) 9:38
Second Quarter
MV— T.J. Bell 12 run (kick failed) 11:02
MV— Bailey 10 pass from Long (Huff kick) 7:16
Third Quarter
MV— T.J. Bell 5 run (Huff kick) 7:17
MV— Bailey 25 pass from Long (Huff kick) 1:58
Fourth Quarter
MV— Bailey 80 interception return (Huff kick) 11:44
Covington 33, Narrows 26
NARROWS, Va. — Swinging for the fence on the Green Wave’s final possession of the game, quarterback Aidan McGlothlin threw a pass that was intercepted by Covington for a Pick 6 as time expired.
It was a gamble that swapped Narrows’ one-point deficit for seven, but in the Pioneer District barn-burner it was an unavoidable risk.
During the preceding tussle with the Cougars, McGlothlin had hit talented wide out Kolier Pruett for touchdown connections of 60 and 36 yards.
Pruett finished with five catches for 139 yards, also scoring on a 60 yard touchdown run.
Reed Perdue led the Green Wave rushing attack with 109 yards on 15 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run.
Richlands 49, Marion 14
MARION, Va. — Running back Dylan Brown scored three rushing touchdowns and quarterback Gavin Cox passed for three more and the Blue Tornado collected a 49-14 win at Marion.
Brown initiated scoring for Richlands (3-3, 2-1) in the first quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run, adding scoring runs of 13 and 31 yards.
Drew Simmons had scoring receptions of 11 and 22 yards from Cox. Sage Webb had a 21-yard TD catch off a Cox toss.
Colton Keen added a 5-yard scoring run for the Blue Tornado.
Isaiah Bandy went 7-for-7 on PAT kicks.
Richlands travels to Big Stone Gap to play non-district rival Union at Bullitt Park next Friday.
