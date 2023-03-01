RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands head girls basketball coach Tom Rife, who led the Lady Blue Tornado to the Southwest District regular season and tournament championships, was voted 2021-22 Southwest District Basketball Coach of the Year, according to recent coaches balloting.
Richlands’ freshman powerhouse Annsley Trivette, who helped fuel the Tornado’s 22-2 season finish, was named All-Southwest District Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Richlands senior Addy-Lane Queen and junior teammate Jaylyn Altizer joined Trivette on the All-SWD first team roster.
Other first team selections included Marion’s Ella Moss, Ezrah Pennington and Aubree Whitt, Tazewell’s Maddie Day and Grace Hancock and Virginia High’s Aly Wright.
Players filling out the All-SWD second team included Richlands’ Chloe Reynolds, Arin Rife and Erika Lamie, Tazewell’s Maddie Gillespie, Marion’s Cameron Greer and Brooklyn Langston, Virginia High’s MK Wilson and Graham’s Ella Dales and Ny’Asia Hanley.
