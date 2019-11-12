Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Some mixed winter precipitation possible early. Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the morning. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Near record low temperatures. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.