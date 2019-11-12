Heading into the post season, the Bluefield High School football team has a lot to prove and four potential games to prove it — including one already-guaranteed meeting with Man at Mitchell Stadium on Friday night.
The Beavers (9-1) have already proven a great deal over the last 10 contests. Friday’s 48-15 win over Woodrow Wilson was of a piece with Bluefield’s consistent production this season. The only team to take a win off of the Beavers is Lord Botetourt (10-0) which is the top-seeded team in VHSL Region 3D pairings.
Inflicting 183 yards of worth of JJ Davis on the Flying Eagles was entirely reasonable, considering that Bluefield’s star running back got only six carries. Three of them went for scores. At this reading, Davis has rushed for 1,439 yards on 121 carries with 20 total rushing touchdowns. Jaeon Flack (43-319) is Bluefield’s second leading rusher, accentuating just how essential Davis has been to that aspect of the Beavers’ offense.
The passing game has been much more of a collective endeavor. Quarterback Carson Deeb wrapped up the regular season completing 5-for-8 passing attempts for a conservative-looking 79 yards and one touchdown. For the season, Deeb has completed 114 of 117 passing attempts (for a .644 average), racking up 1,895 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has allowed only six interceptions on the year.
The Bluefield star receivers pose a headache-inducing multiplicity of threats for opposing defensive coordinators to ponder. Jahiem House (23-417, 7 TDs) leads the corps, with Juwuan Green (63-520, 4 TDs), Brandon Wiley (22-354, 5 TDs) and Jacorian Green (28-379, 4 TDs) sharing in the glory. Injured Isaiah Johnson hasn’t been part of this deadly mix for weeks and weeks. But he yet might.
Likewise, Bluefield’s cross-town rival, Graham, wrapped up its own regular season with a bang on Thursday night. The defense gave the Scarlet Hurricane the Scrooge McDuck treatment — holding the foe to 82 yards total offense. The G-Men ‘D’ scored on Devin Lester’s 53-yard interception return during the 44-point first quarter and added a safety in the second and also in the third period.
All of the offensive scoring occurred in the first quarter. Lester, the starting quarterback, passed for 35 yards, including touchdown passes of 23 and 12 yards to Xayvion Turner and Marqus Ray, respectively.
Backup signal caller Jamir Blevins threw a 4-yards scoring strike to Joey Dales. Tre Booker initiated scoring with a 47-yard TD run and ended up with 46 yards net rushing on three carries. The G-Men (8-2) will face Tazewell (7-3) in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs at Mitchell Stadium
Over at Harry Ragsdale Field, Narrows ran the table on the regular season for the first time in 40 years with a 41-7 win over Parry McCluer. The Green Wave (10-0) are the No. 2 seed in the VHSL Region 1C bracket in spite of having two more wins than top seeded Galax (8-1) — which played one less game.
While the 2019 season contains the first 10-0 winning streak since back-to-back 11-1 seasons in 1978 and 1979, this marks the third consecutive year Narrows has posted 10 or more wins. The usual suspects contributed to making this history.
The Green Wave defense put a generous first quarter behind itself to shut down the Fighting Blues for three of four quarters, forcing seven overall fumbles. The offense cranked out 449 yards total offense. Quarterback Chase Blaker passed for 82 yards, including touchdown passes of 18 and 17 yards to Dustin Wiley and Blake Kirby, respectively. Blaker also rushed for 92 yards, including a 16-yard scoring run. Narrows generated 362 yards net rushing, led by Matthew Morgan’s 137 yards on 10 carries, including an 8-yard TD run. Chad Blaker rushed for 109 yards, including scoring runs of 2 and 60 yards.
Tazewell wrapped up the regular season with a 40-24 win over Lebanon that gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 overall finish. Whatever may follow, this is an accomplishment about which the community, coaches and program can be justifiably proud.
Two of the key players who helped Tazewell salvage the season after a spate of catastrophic injuries finished the regular season strong. Quarterback Gavin Nunley rushed for 173 yards on 19 carries, including touchdown runs of 7 and 13 yards.
He passed for 165 yards, hitting 9-of-13 passing attempts, including scoring strikes of 7 and 61 yards to Josiah Jordan, who finished with seven catches for 128 yards. He also hit Cassius Harris with a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Wrapping up the regular season with a 36-6 loss to Nicholas County wasn’t exactly a high note, but Princeton’s air raid offense managed to see another school single-season passing record in the books. Freshman quarterback Grant Cochran completed 19 of 42 attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Cochran went 148 of 293 attempts for a school record 2,023 yards. He connected on 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.
Last week at Nicholas County, junior wide receiver Ethan Parsons had 11 catches for 132 yards and a score. He finishes the year with 58 catches for 990 yards and 11 TDs.
Over in Pearisburg, Va., a disappointing season came to a more satisfactory ending when Giles beat James River 33-22 at Steve Ragsdale Field. Logan Greenway rushed for 62 yards and also returned a kickoff 74 yards to score. Chastain Ratcliffe rushed for 83 yards and a score, also throwing a touchdown pass to Preston Whitlock, who hit field goals of 38 and 40 yards for the Spartans. Dominic Collini rushed for 79 yards.
