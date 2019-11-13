BLUEFIELD — The last two years the Bluefield High football team has had its season end in the state championship game but to return to Wheeling it cannot focus on what lies past this week.
Bluefield hosts Man Friday night at Mitchell Stadium in the first round of the playoffs and the 10th football game between the schools.
“Playoffs are playoffs and it’s single-elimination so we’ve got to step up our game as far as our execution, our effort and we go from there,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said.
The Beavers (9-1) have been rolling with seven straight wins including 48-15 over Class AAA Woodrow Wilson last week that was another step in the development of the team.
There is still a lot to work on and improve for Bluefield to beat Man (8-2) for the ninth time in ten tries.
“I think be a little more physical than we were last week against Woodrow because they’re similar and they came at us pretty good and we did a good job but not the job I wanted them to do,” Simon said.
All season the Beavers has been explosive on offense averaging over 43 points a game which is led by senior running back JJ Davis.
Davis has 1,439 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season and recently picked up an offer from North Carolina State and decomitted from Toledo a week later.
The Beavers cannot just rely on Davis to lead the team but continue having a number of different players step up each game.
“We can’t just rely on JJ to do everything, our quarterback he got an arm, our wide receivers got to get open. It starts with the offensive line,” left tackle Sean Martin said.
Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb has a number of receivers that can make plays in Jahiem House, Juwuan Green, Brandon Wiley and Jacorian Green.
Deeb has 1,895 yards passing along with 22 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions. All four of his top receivers have at least four touchdown receptions led by House with seven.
Juwuan Green also has been a threat returning kicks and punts with three touchdowns of that variety this season.
Allowing Deeb the time to throw and opening running lanes for Davis has been an offensive line that has dealt with injuries but continues to improve.
“Since our first game of the season we’ve got a lot better on the offense line, we work on our fundamentals every week,” Martin said.
Man started the season with seven straight wins but has lost tow of its last there games. The Hillbillies are a run-heavy team and when they struggle to get that going it can be difficult as it was in a 7-0 loss to Point Pleasant three weeks ago.
The Hillbillies have a number of players that can make plays on the ground led by Zach Frye with 593 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
He is complemented by Josh Moody who has rushed for 10 touchdowns on 489 yards along with Cameran Frye who has 514 yards on the ground.
Man quarterback Caleb Milton has 988 yards passing but did not play in last week’s win over Chapmanville Regional with the start going to Jeremiah Harless.
The Bluefield defensive line led by Martin will need to prevent the Man running backs from getting into open space where they can cause problems.
Martin knows that he will likely be getting a lot of attention from the offensive line Friday nigh and is okay with it because it allows his teammates to make the plays
“A lot of teams double team me but if my teammates get the tackle I’m happy for them. If I don’t get a tackle I’m not really worried about it, honestly,” Martin said.
For Bluefield that focus on the team succeeding instead of individual success is crucial for the team to continue winning and have a chance to play for the state title for a third straight year.
“We’ve got to be a team and that’s the only way you win is as a team because it doesn’t matter who scores as long as we score, it doesn’t matter who tackles as long as we tackle,” Simon said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.