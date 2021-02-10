Justin Young...

Princeton's Justin Young and his family attend the Tigers receiver's signing ceremony at Princeton High School, on Tuesday. From left to right is sister Shayla Young, mother Lisa Young, Young himself, his father, Jeff Young. Standing in the back is Princton head coach Chris Pedigo.

PRINCETON — The 2020 Princeton Senior High School football team was one of the best Tigers football teams in many years.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of its seniors charted his course for the next level. 

Princeton wide receiver Justin Young signed a letter of intent to play his college football under head coach Dewey Lusk at Bluefield College next fall in a signing ceremony held at Princeton High School 

Young was the first of five Tigers signings expected to take place this week. Running back Amir Powell is expected to sign on Thursday and a ceremony for Ethan Parsons is on tap for Friday afternoon.

Princeton’s Eli Padgett was expected to sign with the Rams alongside Young on Tuesday, but decommitted earlier on Tuesday morning.

“It appears he’s had another offer,” Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo said.

