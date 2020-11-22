SOUTH CHARLESTON — Princeton’s Flying Tigers have finally been brought back to earth — at least until next fall.
South Charleston came up with the big plays it needed early to establish momentum from the outset while the Black Eagles’ brutally efficient defense disrupted Princeton’s offensive game plan en route to a 57-18 victory in Friday’s Class AAA state quarterfinal game at Black Eagle Stadium.
Second-seeded South Charleston (5-0) will advance to face Musselman in next week’s state semifinals.
The Tigers (6-3) were making their first playoff Class AAA playoff appearance since 2015.
“The score is not indicative of how we played ... especially defensively. They’re a very good football team,” Princeton head football coach told Star 95 broadcaster Wes McKinney following the game.
“Athletically they matched up well. We had trouble throwing the football. We had trouble protecting and we had trouble catching the ball. That’s something we haven’t seen in a while.”
South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn overcame two costly fumbles, completing 24-of-38 passing attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns — including scoring connections of 70 and 59 yards to Shyleik Kinney and Donavin Davis, respectively, which put the Eagles up 14-0 with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Pedigo said the Tigers have played outstanding defense this year, but South Charleston had more players on its roster that extend the field than any team they’ve seen so far this season except Bluefield. He also gave credit to Dunn for using his feet to elude Princeton’s pressure and to buy more time to find the open man.
The No. 10 Tigers ade a solid account of themselves on special teams in addition to defense. Princeton blocked four South Charleston point-after-touchdown kicks as well as a punt attempt. The Tigers also saw Carter Meacham recover a Black Eagles muffed punt reception in the first quarter.
The defense scored Princeton’s only points of the first half when Eli Padgett sacked Dunn and stripped him of the football. Linebacker Amir Powell scooped up the ball and took it 41 yards to score, cutting South Charleston’s early lead to 14-6. Ethan Parsons also recovered a Dunn fumble into the end zone before the Black Eagles QB broke the plane.
Reece Burton led Princeton’s defense with 13 tackles on the night — including two for loss.
Offensively, Friday marked the Tigers’ lowest scoring output since the 15-13 loss to Bluefield in the mutual season opener at Mitchell Stadium in September. Record-setting sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran completed 16-of-41 pass attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns, giving up two interceptions and committing another turnover on a fumble. Ethan Parsons had four catches for 43 yards and a TD and Josiah Honaker had five catches for 46 and a score.
Powell actually led the receivers in net yardage with four catches for 64 yards. However, the Tigers’ rushing leader was confined to 30 yards in nine carries — significantly below his customary triple-digit outings.
Many, if not most, of Princeton’s difficulties executing its offense was attributable to the Black Eagles’ defensive executioners. South Charleston’s Lawton Brothers — senior defensive end Zeiqui and sophomore Zimarian — are future Division I players, but they are surrounded by other very good defensive teammates.
Pedigo noted that South Charleston’s confidence in its playmakers in the box helped the Black Eagles to make coverage choices that he didn’t expect.
“We thought we were going to see a lot of [man-to-man coverage] tonight, but they weren’t worried about playing man. They went to zone and I think they did a really good job in zone,” said Pedigo, who thought the Tigers also contributed to their own woes.
“We had some dropped balls and had some missed throws. Collectively, there’s a lot of things we could have improved on tonight,” Pedigo said to McKinney.
South Charleston led 26-6 at the half after adding two touchdowns in the second quarter on scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards by Mondrell Dean.
South Charleston went up 32-6 on Dunn’s 1-yard TD toss to Davis with 10:27 remaining in the third quarter. Cochran’s subsequent 15-yard touchdown pass to Parsons kept the Tigers treading water. But the Tigers made two more pushes to the verge of the South Charleston red zone before the third period expired, both times coming away empty-handed.
After that, the Black Eagles owned the fourth quarter, pouring it on with Amelio Miller’s 11-yard scoring run at 11:33 followed by Dean’s 44-yard scoring interception return at 11:23.
Cochran hit Josiah Honaker with a 17-yard scoring strike with 6:59 remaining in the game. The Tigers weren’t done yet. But neither was South Charleston, which scored again on a Dunn 3-yard run with 5:19 remaining in the game and added a 48-yard Miller touchdown run 19 seconds later.
Miller, a freshman who scored his first varsity touchdown in the game, led South Charleston rushers with 142 yards on 12 carries.
At Black Eagle Stadium
Princeton...............6 0 6 6 — 18
S. Charleston....14 12 6 25 — 57
First Quarter
SC— Shyleik Kinney 70 pass from Trey Dunn (Chase Edwards kick), 10:45, 7-0
SC— Donavin Davis 59 pass from Dunn (Chase Edwards kick) 14-0, 6:01
Pr — Amir Powell 41 fumble return (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SC— Mondrell Dean 1 run (kick blocked) 20-6, 9:17
SC— Dean 2 run (Pass failed) 26-6,
Third Quarter
SC— Davis 1 pass from Dunn (kick blocked), 32-6, 10:27
Pr— Ethan Parsons 15 pass from Cochran (kick blocked), 32-12,
Fourth Quarter
SC— Amellio Miller Miller 11 run (kick blocked) 38-12. 11:33
SC — Dean 44 interception return (kick blocked) 46-12. 11:23
Pr— Josiah Honaker 17 pass from Cochran (conversion failed) 6:59 44-18
SC— Dunn 3 run (Edwards kick) 5:19, 51-18
SC — Miller 48 run (kick failed) 57-18, 5:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Princeton, Amir Powell 9-30, Fm L. Cochran 2-(-2), Parsons 1-(-10), Rice 3-6. South Charleston, Miller 12-142, 2 TD, Dunn 11-51, Dean 8-22, Kinney 3-20
Passing, Princeton, Grant Cochran 16-of-41 for 174, 2 TD, 2 INT; South Charleston, Dunn 24-of-38 passing, 329 yards, 3 TD.
Receiving: Princeton, Parsons 4-43, Honaker 5-46, Powell 4-64, Padgett 1-5, Meacham 2-16. South Charleston, Kinney 4-97, McCallister 1-(-1), Davis 5-107, Tinsley 1-4, Jackson 4-34, Estep 6-73, Dean 1-6, Miller 2-13
