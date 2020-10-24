PRINCETON — For three seasons now, the Princeton Senior High School football team has had offensive skill personnel who can be a lot of fun.
As it so happens, they’re even more fun when they’ve got some big guys in front of them who can assert their will at the line of scrimmage.
Behind the powerful blocking of the Tigers offensive line, Princeton ran the ball down Lincoln County’s throat from the outset to establish a dynamic that resulted in quarterback Grant Cochran passing for 266 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 54-14 victory over the Panthers.
All of Princeton’s key offensive contributors had highlight-worthy touchdowns before the night was over, but linemen Tyler Dye, Mason Brookman, Logan Johnson, Eli Campbell and Blake Helpenstine set the tone for the Tigers’ dismantling of their Class AAA opponent, which initially invested its defensive hopes in containing the air attack.
“Our linemen are doing a great job and I’m really proud of them. That’s what we’ve been waiting on here ... to be able to establish a running presence with what we do in the passing game,” said Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo.
“Lincoln County came out and they were trying to take away the passing game. We’ve had teams do that the last couple years when we haven’t been able to establish the run. We were able to establish it tonight, and we did a good job.”
Running back Amir Powell led the Tigers rushing attack, gaining 148 yards on 15 carries, including scoring runs of 8 yards and 1 yard — both in the first quarter. Placekicker Justin Young hit both is point-after kicks, putting Princeton up 14-0.
In the second stanza, it was time to air it out a little.
Cochran, who made 19-of-26 attempts on the night, completed his first touchdown pass of the night on a screen to Ethan Parsons. The big Tigers receiver dragged three Panthers defenders into the end zone over the final five yards of the 30-yard scoring play. Cochran subsequently hit sophomore Carter Meachum for a 10-yard TD pass — the youngster’s first scoring reception of his varsity career at Princeton. Cochran capped another Tigers’ scoring drive with a 3-yard scoring run of his own. The Princeton quarterback went to Parsons again with a screen pass that resulted in a 54-yard catch and run to wrap up first half scoring.
That play was preceded by a Peyton Clemons interception. From the beginning, the Princeton defense greeted the Panthers with agility, mobility and hostility. Key first half defensive plays also included a significant tackle-for-loss and a quarterback sack for minus-11 yards by Eli Padgett. The Tigers defense confined Lincoln County to 28 yards first half total offense and played one half of shutout football. Princeton led 40-0 at intermission, resulting in mutually-agreed-upon eight minute quarters for the second half.
Parsons led Princeton receivers with five catches for 115 yards. Josiah Honaker had four catches for 68 yards, including third-quarter TD catches of 31 and 15 yards.
Panthers running back Isaiah Smith, who finished with 140 yards on 21 carries, scored both of Lincoln County’s second-half, including 12-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter, followed by his 2-point conversion catch.
Princeton (4-2) returns to Hunnicutt Stadium next Friday, taking on old MSAC rival Greenbrier East (5-3).
The Class AAA Spartans, ranked 11th in this week’s WVSSAC poll, lost in a shootout with Class AA Sissonville Friday night
At Hunnicutt Stadium
Princeton 54, Lincoln Co. 14
Lincoln County...0 0 6 8 — 14
Princeton...........14 26 14 0 — 54
Scoring
First Quarter
Pr— Amir Powell 8 run (Justin Young kick)
Pr— Amir Powell 1 run (Young kick)
Second Quarter
Pr — Ethan Parsons 30 pass from Cochran (Young kick)
Pr — Carter Meachum 10 pass from Cochran (Young kick)
Pr— Cochran 3 run (kick failed)
Pr— Parsons 54 pass from Cochran (kick failed)
Third Quarter
LC — Isaiah Smith 12 run (run failed) 40-6
Pr — Josiah Honaker 31 pass from Cochran (Young kick) 47-6
Pr — Honaker 15 pass from Cochran (Young kick) 54-6
Fourth Quarter
LC — Smith 1 run (Smith catch)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.