PRINCETON — The Princeton High School football team has moved up in the WVSSAC Football Rankings after its fifth win of the season.
The Tigers (5-2) moved up one spot to tenth in the Class AAA poll after a 56-14 win over Greenbrier East and the top eight teams host playoff games. A number of teams within the top 16 are in counties that wouldn’t be able to play unless they drop to gold on the color-coded Saturday Education Map. Princeton travels to No. 11 George Washington (3-1) Friday.
Bluefield (5-1) was off last week and will not play this week after its game against Mingo Central was canceled but remains second in Class AA behind Sissonville. If the Beavers stay in the top two seeds they will host all their potential playoff game until the state championship game.
The Panthers of PikeView (1-8) dropped one place to 34th in Class AA and wrap up their season tonight at Van.
The loss to Mount View dropped River View (4-3) three spots to 20 in the Class A rankings with a chance at sneaking in the top-16 if the Raiders win Friday against No. 21 Sherman.
The Golden Knights (3-5) jumped up two spots to 26 after last week’s rivalry win and play two games this week. Mount View traveled to Class AAA No. 21 Lincoln County Tuesday night and then host Class A No. 15 Summers County.
James Monroe (1-1) is ranked 27 in Class A and returned to the football field after almost a month off hosting Man before the Mavericks travel to Logan Friday.
Heading into their tenth game of the season the Montcalm Generals (1-8) are tied for 38 in Class A and host Webster County (0-9) who it has never beaten.
