PRINCETON — Last week’s win over Woodrow Wilson kept Princeton in the playoff picture, moving the Tigers to No. 13 in the WVSSAC Class AAA weekly rankings.
Hopefully, it’s a lucky number.
“Business as usual, man. We’re getting ready for another Top 5 opponent,” said Pedigo, whose Tigers (4-2) travel to face Bridgeport (6-1) tonight.
Last week, Princeton rolled to a 56-7 win over the Flying Eagles at Hunnicutt Stadium. It was a satisfying turnaround after the Tigers’ preceding road trip to Hurricane, which is now tied at No. 1 with Parkersburg South in the Class AAA rankings.
“I thought we played great football and our defense played really well. It was nice to establish a running game and I thought we played well in all three phases,” Pedigo said.
The Indians, who come into this week’s game off of an open date, will challenge the Tigers defense with a look that is unfamilar to many West Virginia high school teams: the single wing.
“Nobody sees it and they do a really good job at it. They’ve got some really good linemen and they’ve got some backs who run extremely hard,” Pedigo said.
The single wing technically has no quarterback, but Bridgeport has two men in the backfield who share passing duties when the Indians need to throw the football. The center will snap the football directly to any one of the backs, who can confuse the issue further by multiple exchanges before the ultimate ball-carrier hits the assigned hole.
“We’ve played a couple of teams like Lord Botetourt and Beckley who run double tight, double wing, but it’s not single wing. Last week, we knew where the ball was going — we just had to stop it,” said Pedigo.
“Here you’ve got to kind of stay at home and play through your keys. You can’t just be running everywhere or they’re going to fool you. They’re a ball-control team but they have big-play capability any time,” he said.
Last week, the Tigers got a very balanced offense moving on the Flying Eagles, led not only by quarterback Grant Cochran — who passed for four TDs — but also from the Princeton rushing attack. Pedigo needs his team clicking on all cylinders tonight at Bridgeport in order to cash in on this opportunity to rise further in the Class AAA rankings.
“Parkersburg South is tied for No. 1 right now — they’ve already beaten them. They’ve got one loss against Morgantown in a close game. We’re hoping to go up and give them a game,” Pedigo said.
Other high school games of local interest tonight:
James Monroe (7-0) at Liberty-Raleigh (1-6)
The unbeaten Marvericks are ranked No. 3 in the Class A rankings.
Meadow Bridge (2-5) at Montcalm (7-0)
The Generals, also unbeaten, are ranked No. 12 in the Class A rankings.
Marion (1-6) at Tazewell (4-4)
The Bulldogs have a chance to wash away some of the taste of last week’s loss to Bluefield with a feast fit for a Dragon.
Wyoming East (2-5) at PikeView (2-5)
The Panthers are the favorites in this Mercer Co.-Wyoming Co. mash-up.
Narrows (5-1) at Eastern Montgomery (2-4)
Green Wave quarterback Aidan McGlothlin has been putting up ridiculous passing numbers for the Pioneer District champion.
James River (3-4) at Giles (2-4)
The Class 1 Spartans hope to regain some lost ground with a win over its former Class 2 Three Rivers District running mate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.