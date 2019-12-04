PRINCETON — All of the elements for an instant classic played out on Tuesday night in the Princeton Senior High School gym as the Princeton girls basketball team rallied back from a serious deficit to defeat county rival Bluefield 54-50.
Ernie Gilliard, longtime boys coach at Princeton, returned to the gym as the head coach of the visiting Bluefield Beavers. Tracy Raban, in year two of her tenure as Princeton head coach, unleashed the fast-paced hard-nosed attack that has become her trademark.
Two of the state’s top seniors, Taylor Scott of Princeton and Jaisah Smith of Bluefield, led their teams into the fray.
The Beavers took a 6-0 lead to start as Princeton went 0-for-5 from the floor. The Tigers’ first points came from Scott, who faked a defender and popped a 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the initial quarter.
Princeton committed five turnovers in the first eight minutes and Bluefield pulled away to a 14-6 advantage.
All that changed in the second period as Princeton the first eight points, tying the game 14-14 on Scott’s trey with five minutes remaining before halftime. Three more times in the quarter, the score drew even, including a 25-25 halftime total.
Princeton was selective in its shots, hitting six of nine field goals. The Beavers made three of 13 attempts. Though the Tigers had led for just 26 seconds in the half, it was a taste of things to come.
Raban said, “We had that little defensive package that we actually played last year. ... I felt that we needed to have as much help with Jaisah on her penetration as we could, so we made the defensive adjustment at the end of the first quarter, and I felt that slowed her down a little bit in the second quarter.”
Gilliard said, “We became stagnant, and they made a run at us. we didn’t take care of some of our assignments. ... Their motion offense created some problems.”
At halftime, Taylor had 15 points for Princeton and Smith had 14 for the visitors.
Less than three minutes into the second half, Bluefield’s key paint presence, Ayonna Helm, fouled out of the game. Scott made both free throws off that foul, breaking a 27-27 stalemate.
The Tigers never trailed again, going on a 14-5 run to forge a 43-33 advantage on a triple by point guard Sadie Boggess. A technical foul called on Gillard contributed to Princeton’s momentum.
In the game’s final five minutes, the Beavers staged a massive comeback try. All 10 of their points in that span came from Smith, including her third trey of the night that closed the gap to 52-50 with 53.5 seconds remaining.
Princeton made only one field goal in the final quarter, but went 9-for-12 at the free throw line to hold onto the win. Freshman Kylie Conner sank a pair of high-pressure charity tosses with 25.7 seconds to go for the four-point margin that held up as the final score.
Raban said that when the game tightened up down the stretch, her advice to her team was, “Just keep fighting. That’s our mentality. ... We execute our game plan, and I felt that we did that when it came to crunch time.”
Scott concluded with 18 points, eight rebounds, five steals and a pair of blocks. Boggess provided 11 points and five assists, and Conner dished out four assists.
Raban said about Scott, “Everybody looks at the offensive end of the floor as being her game, but Taylor’s just as tough on both ends of the floor and I think she showed that tonight.”
In general, she said, “It was going to be a good test of a first game for both of us. I thought both groups did a good job of not quitting, and fighting ‘til the end. We were fortunate of being able to come up on the top side of that.
“We could have easily folded there when Jaisah hit the three to cut the gap to two, but we executed by taking care of the ball.”
Smith recorded 32 points, converting 9 of 12 free throws. None of her teammates got to the foul line. Princeton was 19-for-32 in free throws.
Gilliard said, “This is game one. We’ll look at the film, and we’ll get better.”
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
Bluefield.....14 11 10 15 -- 50
Princeton.....6 19 18 10 -- 54
BLUEFIELD (0-1)
Carmen Watkins 1 0-0 3, Summer Brown 2 0-0 5, Beyonka Lee 3 0-0 6, Jamaria 2 0-0 4, Jaisah Smith 10 9-12 32. Totals 18 9-12 50.
PRINCETON (1-0)
Taylor Scott 5 5-6 18, Kailey Sarver 0 4-4 4, Laken Dye 2 3-4 7, Kalyn Davis 2 1-2 6, Sadie Boggess 3 3-8 11, Kylie Conner 2 3-8 8.
3-point goals -- Blfd 5 (Smith 3, Watkins 1, Brown 1); Pctn 6 (Scott 2, Boggess 2, Davis 1, Conner 1). Total fouls -- Blfd 23, Pctn 15. Fouled out -- Blfd, Helm. Technical foul -- Blfd head coach.
