PRINCETON — Princeton’s boys basketball team managed to get a home court win over Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday night, but not without the Flying Eagles forcing the Tigers to make some adjustments.
Kristopher Joyce scored 17 points and Princeton collected a 58-38 victory over visiting Woodrow Wilson at Ralph Ball Court.
“If you can win by 20 against Woodrow Wilson … I’ll take that any day,” said Princeton head coach Robb Williams.
Joyce also pulled down eight rebounds for the Tigers (9-2) — all in the second half.
“In the first half we only had 11 boards … and that was our major focus for me at halftime,” said Williams.
“They were just more aggressive. They were literally pushing us off the boards, which is uncommon for us. After our talk at halftime we got a little tougher and started hitting the boards. Kid’s were in there [in the first half] but our guards weren’t in there, so they did a much better job … especially Kris … in the second half,” Wiliams said.
Chase Hancock added 14 points for the Tigers while Jon Wellman scored 12.
Wednesday’s game was Princeton’s third win since sitting out in COVID quarantine. But the roster was still a little thinner than Williams would have liked to see.
“I only had three on the bench tonight, so that was tough,” Williams said. “Jared Watson was hurt and Khamrin Hurte, who scored against PIkeView … he was sick tonight. So he saw very limited time.
Maddex McMillen led the Flying Eagles with 10 points.
The Tigers hit the road for Coal City on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tip-off with Independence
