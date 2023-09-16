PRINCETON — A bunch of Tigers and Cougars gave spectators a contrast in styles — and a bucketful of thrills — on Friday night in Princeton.
The Princeton Tigers finished off the roller-coaster evening by scoring the final 14 points of the fourth quarter to turn back the Cougars of Pulaski County 49-40 at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium.
The Tigers (4-0), employing their wide-open attack, rolled to 406 yards while the visitors from Virginia used their triple-option to amass 467.
Chance Barker completed 11 of his 12 passes for 260 yards. Dom Collins caught five passes, four of them for touchdowns. Marquel Lowe ran 17 times for 154 yards, saving the best for last — his 49-yard run with two minutes left for the final score.
Princeton head coach Keith Taylor said, “They (Pulaski County) literally gave us all that we could handle. Fortunately, we were able to have a couple of guys really step up in key moments — and play together as a team.”
The Cougars’ Trevor Gallimore ran for five touchdowns, and racked up 208 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Pulaski County (1-2) ended with 340 rushing yards and 127 via the air, even though they had three pass completions on seven attempts.
“That’s a great football team, and a great football community,” said Taylor, who was an assistant coach with the Cougars before moving across the state line to Princeton.
He said he told his defense about countering the Pulaski County power offense, “Just be disciplined. Don’t do more than you have to. When you play a team like that, that runs the option, it’s the same thing over and over and over again. But you (as a defender) must do the same thing over and over again.”
By halftime, the Cougars had racked up 306 yards. The Tigers took only 12 snaps on offense in the first half, gaining 243 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
It was enough for a slim 28-27 Princeton lead at intermission. The difference was a block of a Cougar extra-point kick by Collins with 4:48 to go in the second quarter.
The Tigers regained the lead for good with 4:53 left, following a 71-yard kickoff return by Brad Mossor. That immediately led to a 5-yard score with Barker scrambling out of the pocket before finding Lowe open on the left edge of the end zone.
A two-point conversion pass to Wyatt Cline gave the home squad a 43-40 advantage.
The Princeton defense followed that with a three-and-out on the Cougars’ next possession, and the Tigers got the ball back at their own 35.
Four plays later, Lowe reeled off his 49-yard scoring dash as the home crowd erupted in cheers.
Mossor intercepted Pulaski County’s last pass try and ran it back 67 yards to cap the victory.
Princeton will play a Virginia school for the second straight week next Friday, traveling southwest to take on Tazewell at Bulldog Stadium.
Pulaski County will host Christiansburg next Friday.
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Pulaski Co......14 13 0 13 — 40
Princeton ……14 14 7 14 — 49
First Quarter
PC — Trevor Gallimore 2 run (Bryant Nottingham kick), 8:56
Pctn — Brad Mossor 75 kickoff return (Saeed Aboulhosn kick), 8:43
Pctn — Dom Collins 60 pass from Chance Barker (Aboulhosn kick), 4:09
PC — Gallimore 6 run (Nottingham kick), 1:48
Second Quarter
PC — Nottingham 10 run (Nottingham kick), 7:52
Pctn — Collins 65 pass from Barker (Aboulhosn kick), 7:35
PC — Gallimore 5 run (kick blocked), 4:48
Pctn — Collins 40 pass from Barker (Aboulhosn kick), 1:51
Third Quarter
Pctn — Collins 12 pass from Barker (Aboulhosn kick), 6:36
Fourth Quarter
PC — Gallimore 53 run (run failed), 8:18
PC — Gallimore 11 run (Nottingham kick), 5:13
Pctn — Marquel Lowe 5 pass from Barker (Wyatt Cline pass from Barker),4:53
Pctn — Lowe 49 run (run failed), 1:59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.