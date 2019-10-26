PRINCETON — The Princeton High School offense was concerned about its performance in the red zone headed into Friday night’s game with Ripley.
As a result, the Tigers ended up spending some quality time in the end zone.
Freshman quarterback Grant Cochran passed for over 200 yards and three scores and Princeton mounted a 42-34 comeback victory over the Vikings at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Ripley (3-5) led 21-7 at the half.
Cochran completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 203 yards and three scores, all to Ethan Parsons. The Tigers wide receiver finished with nine catches for 137 yards. Receiver AJ Jenkins also helped to keep the offense moving, pulling in five catches for 53 yards. Conner Padgett had a 13-yard catch.
Amir Powell led the Princeton rushing attack, gaining 81 yards on 18 carries, including a pair of scoring runs. Ta’vahjay Smith had five carries for 27 yards, including a TD run.
Cornelius Thomas went 6-for-6 on point-after-touchdown attempts for the Tigers (2-6), who travel to Greenbrier East next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.