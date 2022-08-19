Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — With the official start of the 2022 high school football season a mere week away, the Princeton Senior High School football team gave the home fans something to look forward to Friday night as the Tigers varsity blanked visiting South Charleston 34-0 after one half of play in the last live scrimmage of the preseason.
“Neither side of the ball really surprised us. We were happy with our execution,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo, who got to size up both veteran and relatively new playmakers in a live setting.
“For the second scrimmage, we’re happy with where we’re at. We don’t want to get complacent, obviously. We know we’ve got work to do. But we think We’re right on track with where we need to be,” he said.
“I think we were really physical and did a good job against Huntington [in the first scrimmage] and I thought we did a good job tonight.”
Fourth-year senior quarterback Grant Cochran had an efficient outing, hitting 7-of-9 passing attempts for 180 yards and three touchdowns over two quarters. Backup quarterback Marquell Lowe threw 2-of-2 for 38 yards.
Dominic Collins had three catches for 106 yards and two touchdown receptions. Both scoring strikes were 40-plus yards. Marvion Howard had two catches for 43 yards, Nic Flemng had one catch for six yards, freshman Bradley Mossor had two receptions for 57 yards and a TD and DeVon Edwards had a catch for 4 yards.
On the rushing front, Lowe had seven attempts for 29 yards, Cochran had two carries for eight and Brodee Rice had four carries for seven yards and two touchdowns. Pedigo’s kickers were with the Tigers boys soccer team on Friday night, so Khamrin Proffitt had a 2-point conversion.
South Charleston, which won a state championship three seasons ago, finally got on the board in the second half. The final score was 40-12 after both halves were played.
This is the first season the Black Eagles will play under head coach Carl Lee, a former Marshall University standout who went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL. Lee replaces Donnie Mays, who left South Charleston to coach at Hurricane.
“South Charleston is young, they lost their head coach. Carl Lee is the new head coach and he’s first-class. He’s going to get that program where it needs to be. I just think we’re a little bit more seasoned,” said Pedigo.
The Tigers have scored a lot of points since Cochran had his first start at quarterback as a freshman, so Pedigo wasn’t surprised that his veteral signal caller did so well running Friday’s script.
In spite of their youth, South Charleston has some certified studs on its defensive front — including Mari Lawton — younger brother of West Virginia defensive end Zeiqui Lawton, who transferred to Morgantown out of Cincinnati. The Princeton offensive front did a solid job protecting Cochran from a defensive unit that contains Division I prospects.
“Their defensive line may be one of the best if not the best in the state in my opinion. They’ve got two guys that played on the state championship as sophomores two years ago. Their front four on defense is as good as anybody, in my opinion,” Pedigo said.
“You’ve got a big fast line like that … I thought we got the ball out quick. We tried to establish a running game. We were able to work some zone reads, and Grant made a beautiful play on a zone read and hit our freshman on a little screen and the kid went 50 yards for a touchdown.
“We were trying to frustrate a defense that was really good by doing some quick screens, getting the ball out fast and then hitting them over the top with some screen-and-go’s. and I think our offensive line did an excellent job of protecting,” he said.
Pedigo didn’t want to make overmuch of the first half shutout given South Charleston’s inexperience on that side of the football in the preseason. But he was still pleased with his defense’s execution against the Black Eagles.
“Offensively, you can tell that they’re a work in progress. They’ve got some athletes…I thought our defense did a really good job of getting to the football. I thought we flew around and did some good things. When they complete a few balls, our guys did a good job running to the football … we did some good things. and we expect our defense to do some good things this year,” Pedigo said.
Princeton opens the 2022 season at home next Friday, taking on Lincoln County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
