PRINCETON — By the tips of their claws, the Tigers of Princeton Senior High School held on to defeat a familiar nemesis, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles, 51-49 in the semifinals of Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 on Monday night.
Princeton (14-5) held a 42-30 lead at the Ralph Ball Court with 3:44 remaining before Woodrow Wilson (9-14) went on a late run powered by star Elijah Redfern.
With 10.7 seconds left, Redfern grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast to coast for a layup that produced the final points of the game. The Beckley team got one more possession but Redfern’s desperation shot did not come close to the iron.
Princeton head coach Robb Williams said the Tigers’ win “was a great group effort. Every guy played. and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
“I’ve said all year, I’ve got a really tough job, because I’ve got 11 good kids, and 11 good basketball players. and that was the difference tonight.”
Defensively, Williams said, “We wanted to make sure that the two freshmen (Cody Dillon and Zion Hawthorne of Beckley) didn’t light us up. … The two of those really shot well against us in the previous two games.”
‘We knew that Elijah would get his points. You really can’t stop him. I thought we did a good job on him, but we knew he was going to get his.”
“We just wanted to hit the boards on the missed shots, and to stop those two young men, and we were able to do it tonight.”
Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said, “I’m proud of my team. We got down 10, and I thought we fought right back in the game. We had our chance to win it, right there at the end. The ball just didn’t fall our way. It went their way.”
“Right there at the end, we showed what kind of game we should have been playing the whole 32 minutes.”
Princeton senior Kris Joyce scored nine of his 16 points in the first quarter to help the home team to a 14-8 lead at the end of the period. But the Tigers were just 2 for 8 from the field in the second quarter, with four turnovers, as Woodrow surged ahead 21-18 at halftime.
Williams said, “Three of my four big scorers were in foul trouble, so they had to sit a lot, and we couldn’t get a rhythm with the other group of guys that were in there.”
He said that at halftime, “The truth is, I chewed them out about effort. It was all about effort, in the third quarter. … Exactly what I asked the guys to do, they did it. Again, I couldn’t be happier.”
That effort showed under the defensive glass as Princeton pulled down seven boards in the third period to halt Beckley scoring chances.
The Tigers took the lead back on E.J. Washington’s athletic play in the paint for a 25-23 edge. Colby Dillon nailed a trey on Woodrow’s next possession to give the visitors their final lead, but Washington converted a pair of free throws a few seconds later to put Princeton ahead for good.
Kidd said, “The third quarter is where they hurt us. We didn’t lock down. I thought (Washington) kind of took the game over. I thought he hurt us a lot. He played smart … going right to the basket on us.”
Washington kept it up in the crucial final period, ending with 13 points and going 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.
Williams said, “He was the hero, in terms of the fourth quarter. When it was crunch time, they fouled him … and he made shots when it was necessary.”
Joyce said the Flying Eagles are “a good team, and … we came out and did our thing, and executed perfectly.”
Down the stretch, he said, “All we were trying to do was to stay calm.”
Asked about his free throw with 10.7 seconds to go that gave Princeton a four-point spread, Joyce said, “I’ve been through that kind of pressure a lot.”
After the game, Kidd said, “Princeton, give ‘em credit. I like their kids.”
Commenting on the future for the Flying Eagles, he said, “We’ve got everybody back (except for) one senior.”
“I hate losing, now,” he said, adding that he urges his student-athletes to play basketball the year round. “I want our kids to get a winning attitude,” he said.
Meanwhile, Princeton will host the sectional championship game on Friday night against Oak Hill, which upset top-seeded Greenbrier East 76-59 in Monday’s other sectional semifinal.
“I’m ecstatic about hosting a game,” Williams said. “We haven’t hosted a championship in the nine years that I’ve been associated with Princeton Senior High School.”
He said Oak Hill is “playing very good ball.”
Princeton 51
Woodrow Wilson 49
At Ralph Ball Court
WW... 8 13 8 20 — 49
Prince.. 14 4 17 16 — 51
WOODROW (9-14)
Colby Dillon 2 0-0 6, Elijah Redfern 4 9-12 17, Zion Hawthorne 3 1-1 8, Brayden Hawthorne 1 1-2 3, Drew Fitzwater 1 0-0 2, Kellen Hofferman 1 0-0 3, Jaylon Walton 3 4-9 10. Totals 15 15-24 49.
PRINCETON (14-5)
Gavin Stover 1 2-4 5, Dom Collins 0 0-2 0, Chase Hancock 3 0-0 7, E.J. Washington 3 7-9 13, Kris Joyce 4 6-8 16, Keon Sartin 4 2-2 10. Totals 15 17-25 51.
3-point goals: WW 4 (Dillon 2, Z. Hawthorne 1, Hofferman 1); PSHS 4 (Joyce 2, Stover 1, Hancock 1). Total fouls: WW 20, PSHS 21. Fouled out: B. Hawthorne. Technical fouls: none.
