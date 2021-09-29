PRINCETON — Bluefield and Princeton’s respective girls soccer squads were both happy to be out running in the late September sunshine on Wednesday night following two weeks of observing Mercer County’s countywide ban on all sports activities due to COVID-19.
Ultimately, the Tigers were probably the happier of the two squads.
Princeton’s Sadie Boggess celebrated Senior Night with a hat trick and the Tigers (3-2-2) rolled to a 4-0 shutout of the rival Lady Beavers in a high school girls soccer match at Everette K. Bailey Field in Princeton.
“It was really great to see every player step up... I think they kind of did it tonight for our seniors,” said Tigers head coach Michelle Dye, whose team also got a goal and an assist from Lauren Parish.
“Sadie Boggess ... she and Lauren Parish both just went off. As far as the team went, they gave 110 percent ... a lot of heart and hustle. The girls were ready to play,” Dye said.
Sharing credit for the shutout was freshman Brie Bane and junior Peyton Agnew, who played in goal in the first and second halves, respectively. Both have been splitting time in goal this season since Boggess, who started in goal for Princeton since her freshman year, was needed in the field in her senior campaign to bolster the Tigers offense.
“We’ve kind of been rotating the two of them and there’s a third [goalkeeper] ... freshman Zoey Agnew ... but Zoey broke her finger a couple of weeks ago so we’re giving her time to heal. They’d never played goalie before and all three of them ... we’re extremely pleased with how quickly they’ve caught on and stepped up to fill that position,” Dye said.
“Sadie has been our main goalie for the past three years and now she’s our leading scorer. She’s had several hat tricks this season,” Dye said.
Dye noted that the playing and practice hiatus has been challenging but probably hasn’t entirely derailed the Tigers’ hopes for the postseason.
“It kind of hurt us having the 10 days off ... we weren’t allowed to do anything sports-wise. The girls had to do their conditioning on their own because I wasn’t allowed to have any contact with them.
“I think that may have set us back a little bit, because other teams have been able to play and haven’t missed anything. But I think we’re on the right track,” said Dye.
“We play Cabell Midland [Thursday] and we know that’s going to be a tough test. But two weeks out of sectionals, I think I’m comfortable with where we are.”
In Wednesday’s boys nightcap, six different Tigers players scored goals en route to a 6-2 win over Bluefield.
Brandon Sheppard had one goal and one assist for Princeton (4-6-1).
Mason Bolton, Ashton Bailey, Casey Geso, Davon Edwards and Finn Bailey added a goal apiece for the Tigers.
Ashton Burgess had four saves in goal for Princeton.
Will Looney scored one of Bluefield’s goals off an assist by Ethan Papa. Solomon Mitchell also scored a goal for the Beavers, getting an assist from Jaylen Younger.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.