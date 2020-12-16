PRINCETON — Princeton High School wide receiver and defensive back Josiah Honaker was slated to officially sign his NLI with Morgan State on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed that fellow Tigers wide receiver Ethan Parsons has received an offer of Preferred Walk-On status by Marshall University.
Honaker had committed to play for Morgan State, an NCAA Division I FCS program, long before the 2020 football season embarked on it’s unusual pandemic-influenced course. While the Tigers wideout and defensive back officially conducted his paperwork on Wednesday, a special signing ceremony at Princeton High School has been slated for 3 p.m. on Friday.
Parsons will become the first Tigers wide receiver to receive a Preferred Walk-On offer from Marshall since player alumnus Chad Wyrick received his offer in 2013.
That year, Tigers quarterback Storm McPherson was an Invited Walk-On at West Virginia University. Both were the last Princeton football players to land on NCAA Division I FBS rosters.
Former Tigers quarterback Jay Palmer committed to the University of Richmond in 2015. The Spiders are an NCAA Division I FCS program.
