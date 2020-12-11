PRINCETON — The first winning season since 2013 for the Princeton Senior High School football team and its first appearance in the playoffs saw it gain attention and players receive recognition for their seasons.
The Tigers (6-3) which had only one a combined four games in the previous three years under head coach Chris Pedigo had Ethan Parsons named to the Class AAA All-State first team along with Josiah Honaker and Grant Cochran on the second team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Parsons, selected as a wide receiver, caught 49 passes for 870 yards and 12 scores in his senior season. He also returned two of his four picks for touchdowns along with wracking up 44 tackles along with nine passes defended. Parsons finished his high school career with 2,237 yards receiving and 28 touchdowns.
Honaker, a wide receiver and defensive back, was selected to the second team offense after a senior season in which he caught 32 passes for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Morgan State verbal commit also returned a punt for a touchdown and was a linchpin of the Tigers secondary with teams rarely throwing the ball to who he was defending. He picked off one pass and deflected six others.
The other Tigers player on the second team is Cochran who was solid in his second season as the starting quarterback. He threw for a single-season school record 2,320 yards and 27 touchdowns to only eight interceptions as a sophomore. Cochran has thrown for 4, 344 yards and 43 touchdowns with two years of high school left.
Princeton also had a trio of players named honorable mentions in Amir Powell, Reece Burton and Eli Campbell. Powell rushed for 1,090 yards and 17 scores in his senior season along with two receiving touchdowns and a fumble returned for a score. Burton made his biggest mark on defense at inside linebacker recording a team-high 90 tackles in eight games. A freshman, Campbell was a key piece of the Tigers offensive line that was much improved this year opening up lanes for Powell and giving Cochran time in the pocket.
The captain of the first team offense is running back Blake Hartman of Musselman who rushed for 1,696 yards and 30 touchdowns in eight games and returned three kicks for scores.
South Charleston’s defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton is the captain of the first team defense as he created havoc all season long with 10 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss. The senior who is committed to Cincinnati had 48 tackles in six games and 19 quarterback hurries.
The second-team captains are Martinsburg’s Kevon Warren who was selected as an offensive utility player and Ripley’s Quinton Joyner, a defensive lineman.
Wheeling Park leads schools in Class AA with four players on the first team while South Charleston, Martinsburg, Cabell Midland, Musselman and Bridgeport each had three players recognized on the top team.
