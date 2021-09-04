PRINCETON — The vaunted football championship of Mercer County was on the line on Friday night, and everyone in Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium knew it.
What they didn’t know at the outset was the drama that permeated the second half.
It lasted until there was no time left on the clock, as Casey Geso nailed a 32-yard field goal to give the Princeton Tigers a 39-36 win over the Bluefield Beavers in the county seat showdown.
“I think we showed that hard-nosed Princeton football’s back,” Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo. “Bluefield’s got a bunch of tremendous athletes. We felt like we were better than them, up front. We showed that tonight.”
“We established the run game,” he said. His team, he said, “showed a lot of grit. They didn’t quit. … We executed our game plan. We made some big plays when we needed to.”
Junior Brodie Rice gained 117 yards on 10 carries and freshman Jacob Young was a mainstay for Princeton with 89 yards on 19 touches. Both players scored touchdowns.
The Tigers out-gained their guests on the ground 249 yards to 204, while Bluefield held a distinct advantage in the passing game, with 152 yards to Princeton’s 61.
The Beavers had been planning to travel to Princeton with one game, and four quarters of settling in, already in the books, but their season debut was delayed by the postponement of last week’s game with Graham.
“You get in first-game situations, and you’re not used to the game’s speed,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon. “Basically, with all the time we’ve had off, I thought it hurt us a little bit. … You can’t simulate (game conditions) in practice.”
“But it is what it is.”
“We made enough plays,” Simon said. “To me, to score 36 points, you ought to win the football game.”
“We’ve just got to get back, and get our defense better.”
Pedigo said, “Credit Bluefield for doing what they do. They’ve got athletes everywhere. They brought the blitz; they mixed it up. But you’ve got to credit our guys. Our guys hung in there and were able to come out on top.”
The Tigers got a big break late in the first quarter when Bluefield jumped offsides prior to the snap in a fourth down and 9 situation. It got Princeton out of a sticky situation and it didn’t take long for them to capitalize.
Young took the ball through a huge hole at right guard and rambled 19 yards for the first points of the contest. Casey Geso’s extra point made it 7-0.
Bluefield answered on its next possession, which spanned the quarter break, lasted 11 plays and covered 81 yards. Sophomore Amir Hairston leaned into a wave of would-be Princeton tacklers and pushed the pile 9 yards across the goal line, cutting the lead to 7-6. Brown’s two-point conversion run failed.
Rice accounted for all 56 yards as Princeton answered on its next possession — which lasted all of 44 seconds — and produced a 14-6 halftime score.
The Beavers made alterations at halftime and took control with two scores. Their first drive of the second half took 15 plays and went 80 yards. The next, after Tyquise Powell recovered a fumble, was capped by a 32-yard touchdown toss from Brown to Jacorian Green in the back corner of the end zone.
Bluefield led 21-14 entering the final period, in which the teams combined to score 39 points.
Included in the highlight reel was Princeton’s Noah Basham, dashing 22 yards to the goal line with a fumble on the first play of the quarter; Green’s 97-yard kickoff return for a score; and Jon Wellman’s 33-yard catch-and-run for a key Princeton touchdown with 2:28 to go. Cochran then passed to Dominick Collins to tie the contest 36-36.
On Wellman’s scoring play, Bluefield defensive back Jaeon Flack was closing in on the receiver when he fell to the turf with an injury. That was a key blow to the Beavers the rest of the way on both defense and offense.
The Beavers had to punt the ball back to the Tigers with 52 seconds remaining. Princeton snapped off four plays, including a 28-yard completion from Cochran to indefatigable senior Peyton Clemons, to set Geso up for his game-winning kick.
“I knew I had to be ready,” Geso said. “I was nervous, but my teammates had my back. They just told me, ‘It’s another kick, just like practice.’ So I went in there strong.”
He said the home team’s crowd noise did not distract him. “I kind of liked it,” Geso said. “I kind of used it as fuel.”
Basham, a senior, said, “We’re going into a game and expecting to win. We don’t put our heads down. We just keep fighting.”
“We knew it was going to be a fight coming in, and that’s what it was. And we won the fight this time,” he said. “We’ve got speed, we’ve got size. We’ve been in the weight room, all year. I was very, very happy with the way we executed.”
He said the Princeton offensive linemen “made the holes big enough for a truck to drive through.”
Brown, in his first start at quarterback for BHS, ran for 73 yards and completed 17 of his 20 passes for another 152 yards.
The Tigers continue a four-game homestand next Friday, hosting the Oak Hill Red Devils. The Beavers embark on another road contest next Friday at Pulaski County, Va.
— Tom Bone is a sports and news correspondent for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Princeton 39, Bluefield 36
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Bluefield ……. 0 6 16 14 — 36
Princeton …… 7 7 0 25 — 39
First Quarter
PSHS — Jacob Young 19 run (Casey Geso kick), 3:19
Second Quarter
BHS — Amir Hairston 9 run (run failed), 9:46
PSHS — Brodie Rice 3 run (Geso kick), 9:22
Third Quarter
BHS — Ryker Brown 2 run (Jacorian Green run), 3:39
BHS — Green 32 pass from Brown (Jaeon Flack pass from Brown), 2:35
Fourth Quarter
PSHS — Noah Basham 22 fumble return (Geso kick), 11:49
PSHS — Young 1 run (Geso kick), 9:54
BHS — Green 97 kickoff return (Brown run), 9:38
BHS — Brown 6 run (pass failed), 4:45
PSHS — Jon Wellman 33 pass from Grant Cochran (Dominick Collins pass from Cochran), 2:20
PSHS — Geso 32 FG, 0:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — BHS, Ryker Brown 19-73, Amir Hairston 12-75, Jamel Floyd 4-31, Jaeon Flack 5-25. PSHS, Brodie Rice 10-117, Jacob Young 19-89, Grant Cochran 1-1, Noah Basham 2-42.
PASSING — BHS, Brown 17-20-152-1-1. PSHS, Cochran 2-8-61-1-0.
RECEIVING — BHS, Jacorian Green 8-75, Daeon Flack 5-43, Chance Johnson 1-15, Amir Hairston 1-8, Sencere Fields 1-8, Gaige Sisk 1-3. PSHS, Jon Wellman 1-33, Peyton Clemons 1-28.
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-yards, BHS 40-204, PSHS 32-249. Passing yards, BHS 152, PSHS 61. Pass comp-att-intc, BHS 17-20-1, PSHS 2-8-0. Total yards, BHS 356, PSHS 310. Penalties-yards, BHS 4-30, PSHS 5-55.
