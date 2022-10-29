PRINCETON — The Princeton Tigers football team looked as if it was ready for the playoffs on Friday evening. The Spartans of Greenbrier East proved to be a few bricks shy of that plateau.
Four of Grant Cochran’s seven completions went for touchdowns, and Brodee Rice ran for 119 yards and two scores as Princeton’s seniors led the way to a 48-18 victory at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium.
Princeton (6-2) gave up 310 yards overall to East’s talented skill players, but held the line on defense enough to make the game a runaway.
Ian Cline had 30 carries for 160 yards for the Spartans (3-6), who got behind early and never caught up.
Greenbrier East elected to go on offense to start the game. It lasted one play. A fumble on the exchange in the backfield was recovered by Rice at the Spartan 1, and Rice took it in on the next play, as Princeton led 7-0 with 15 seconds gone off the clock.
Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee said, “That was a tough break for us when we were trying to get some momentum going. … You really don’t have a shot at upsetting a team when you make mistakes.”
Jake Pate ran 17 yards for the Spartan’s first score but the point-after kick was blocked.
Rice carried the ball on the next eight offensive plays for the Tigers. He scored twice in the second quarter, on a one-yard run and a five-yard pass from Cochran into the dark left corner of the blue end zone.
Rice was happy to get the work running the ball, but happier with the game’s result.
“A win;s a win,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how it comes. Glory to those guys up front blocking (and) freeing me up to make tackles..”
Dom Collins caught scoring passes of two and 53 yards for Princeton, and reeled off a dazzling 95-yard kickoff return for the last touchdown before halftime. Casey Geso’s extra point kick gave the Tigers a 34-12 margin at the break.
Brad Mossor capped the home team’s touchdown parade with a tally on a 30-yard streak route late in the third period.
While a continuous clock was in operation in the closing minutes of the c0ntest, Cline got the heavy lifting done for the Spartans offense, bulling across the goal line from 4 yards out to create the ultimate score total with 3:08 to go.
Princeton totaled 143 rushing yards in all and 106 passing.
Head coach Chris Pedigo said, “”If you’re going to do what we want to do … we’ve got to be able to run the football. We feel confident in our passing game (but) we don’t have to throw the ball for 300 yards every night.”
Cochran said, “We had our run game and it was going great for us tonight. As long as we’re winning, I’m happy.”
Pedigo said about the team’s focus, “The effort, it’s there. We’re playing some decent football right now, and we’re looking forward to next week.”
The Tigers, currently rated 10th in Class AAA, wrap up the regular season by hosting Parkersburg South next Friday at Hunnicutt. Greenbrier East ends its campaign next Friday at Lincoln County.
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Greenbrier East ….. 6 6 0 6 — 18
Princeton ………….. 14 20 14 0 — 48
First Quarter
PSHS — Brodee Rice 1 run (Casey Geso kick), 11:45
GE — Jake Pate 17 run (kick blocked), 8:09
PSHS — Dom Collins 2 pass from Grant Cochran (Geso kick), 3:36
Second Quarter
PSHS — Rice 1 run (kick blocked), 10:18
PSHS — Rice 5 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 5:44
GE — Ian Cline 1 run (kick blocked), 1:37
Third Quarter
PSHS — Collins 53 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 6:00
PSHS — Brad Mossor 20 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 1:38
Fourth Quarter
GE — Cline 4 run (run failed), 3:08
