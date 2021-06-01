PRINCETON — The Princeton Senior High School baseball team’s first season under head coach Austin Southcott has by no means been an easy one.
But a bruising regular season schedule has helped prepare the Tigers for what they’ve been working toward all spring.
“Going into the tournament now, we’re right where we want to be as far as playing our best baseball,” said Southcott. “We’re 5-3 in our last eight games’”
Princeton (8-18) will be the No. 4 seed when the Tigers travel to Fairlea today to face top-seeded Greenbrier East (16-4) in today’s opening round of the WVSCCA Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 baseball tournament. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
In the other bracket, No. 3 Woodrow Wilson travels to No. 2 Oak Hill.
The Princeton players know exactly what kind of challenge they’ll face. The Spartans blanked them twice during both early regular season meetings.
Southcott, for one, is convinced that in meaningful ways, this isn’t the same Princeton ball club
“The teams we’re going to face (in the sectionals) ... we faced them early in the year. The guys are pretty confident. The guys know we’re a much better team right now than we were back then,” Southcott said.
“Everybody’s bats have been picking up. Pitchers have been getting better. We’re right where we want to be as far as playing our best baseball heading into the post-season.”
If not for 2020’s “Lost Season,” Southcott might be feeling even better about the Tigers’ chances. The coaching transition was basically delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a lot of youngsters last spring who needed to put in a lot of junior varsity innings. This spring they got thrown straight into the fire of varsity competition.
“A lot of my 10th graders ... a lot of the last pitching they’d seen was middle school pitching. Now they’re seeing guys like (Bluefield’s) got, who know what they’re doing and have been out there doing it,” Southcott said.
Princeton multi-sports standout Grant Cochran has shown up at multiple positions for the Tigers this season, but lately has spent a lot of time at shortstop. He’s been Princeton’s strongest hitter all season, but his teammates have been improving their approaches to the plate.
Senior Ian Fleming has really picked things up in the back half of the season. He’s hitting .340. Spencer Turner, who has been pitching some and hitting in the DH spot, has also been playing stronger in recent weeks, now hitting .306. Junior catcher Jonathan Higganbotham (.293) is exemplary of what most of the lineup has been doing.
“I’ve got a bunch of guys who are hitting anywhere between .293 and .306,” Southcott said.
The pitching hasn’t been overpowering, but it has become increasingly effective as the season has progressed.
Jordan Bailey has struck out 40 in 36 innings pitched. Noah Basham has 21 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched. have been Southcott’s two most reliable pitchers. Freshman Lucas Monaghan has had 22 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched. Sophomore Brock Halsey has also improved noticeably.
Weather permitting, the double-elimination tournament games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with Saturday included, in the event a second championship game is required.
