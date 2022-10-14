PRINCETON — Playing Woodrow Wilson is always a date circled on the Princeton High School football team’s calendar. After last week’s disappointing 49-13 loss at Hurricane, the Tigers are probably looking forward to lining up across from a familiar faces at homecoming — friendly or not.
Both teams will be looking to get back on the winning track when the Flying Eagles (5-2) pay a visit to Hunnicutt Stadium tonight to face Princeton (5-2).
Last week at Hurricane, the Redskins boasted a significant edge in overall depth versus the Tigers. Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo admitted the disparity, but wasn’t willing to attribute the Tigers’ dramatic mid-game collapse to that factor alone.
“We got beat by a good football team and we played hard there for little over a half. Then things snowballed out of control. We weren’t happy with the way we tackled last week and in the last quarter and a half, it all just went downhill,” Pedigo said. “If you really want to attribute it to something, they’ve just got a bunch of really good guys … they’re pretty special.”
Woodrow is coming off of a 42-15 loss to Huntingtom. Both teams are still within striking distance of Class AAA playoff berths, so there is a lot of mutual motivation to regroup and play well tonight.
“Woodrow’s got 20 seniors or so. They’re a good, solid football team. They’ve lost to two Top 5 teams in Parkersburg South and Huntington. I thought they played Huntington extremely well last week in the first half,” said Pedigo.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got to show up. We talk about winning and getting into the playoffs, if they win this week, one would think that with six wins and the quality of wins they are, you’d think they’d be in the playoffs,” The Tigers head coach said.
The Flying Eagles offense is led by running back Matthew Moore and quarterback Jay Jones. Pedigo is very impressed by both skill players, as well as all-state lineman Tyree Fowlkes, who’ll be one of the best linemen the Tigers face this year.
“They’re double-tight, double-wing, kind of like Lord Botetourt in some ways. They’re going to come right at you. They’ve got six guys up front that are seniorsm,” Pedigo said
“They’re a good football team.You know, we play a lot of good football teams.”
Other area high school games tonight include:
James Monroe (6-0) at Midland Trail (5-2)
The Class A No. 3 Mavericks come off a 27-0 win over Greenbrier West. MT comes in off a 44-14 win over Liberty Raleigh.
Mount View (1-5) at Tug Valley (5-1)
The Golden knights come off an 8-7 loss to Van. Tug Valley comes in off of a 44-7 win over Tolsia.
Narrows (4-1) at Covington (0-6)
The Green Wave come in off a 32-0 Pioneer District win over Parry McCluer. Covington comes in off of a 29-16 loss to Grayson County.
Grayson County (6-0) at Giles (2-4)
The Spartans come in off a 45-6 loss to North Cross. The Blue Devils come in off a 29-16 win over Covington.
Marion (1-5) at Richlands (1-6)
The Blue Tornado comes in off of a 56-37 loss to Tazewell. The Scarlet Hurricane comes in off of a 35-6 loss to Abingdon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.