PRINCETON — Given the state Princeton’s football program was in when Chris Pedigo took the reins of the program, the Tigers’ rising gridiron fortunes may have at times felt like an embarrassment of riches.
But at this stage of things, even a disappointment like last week’s 49-41 loss to No. 1 Parkersburg South provides a dose of emboldened resolve along with the stinging innoculation of necessary humility.
Class AAA Princeton has gotten more accustomed to being where it now belongs: battling with its peers at high competitive altitudes.
“We played a really good football team and it just came down to a few plays,” said Pedigo, reflecting on the regular season finale. “It was a shootout man. Our kids played hard. Parkersburg South is a good football team — and we’re not too bad, either.”
The No. 12 Tigers (6-3) look to keep scaling those heights when they open WVSSAC Class AAA postseason play in Charleston tonight at No. 5 George Washington (8-2). They need to just need to keep climbing, and not stop to look down.
Two of Princeton’s losses — Lord Botetourt and Parkerburg South — are both 9-1. Class AAA No. 4 Hurricane — which opens the playoffs against No. 13 University this week — is 8-2. The Tigers got knocked down, and they got up again.
“We’ve lost to top tier teams. The way you get ready for the playoffs is battle through those kinds of games,” Pedigo said. “We’ve played a lot of playoff-caliber teams and it’s all just about getting better.”
Consider No. 6 Bridgeport (8-2), who the Tigers upended on the road 34-29 during the regular season.
The Redskins open their playoff bid against No. 11 Cabell Midland (6-3) at home on Saturday. Bridgeport is currently the smallest Class AAA school in the state, its classification based on an enrollment average of 822. The Knights are the second-largest Class AAA school in the state (1,825).
That’s literally the most extreme enrollment comparison in this year’s Class AAA playoff bracket. But it’s instructive. To play among the Class AAA heavyweights, teams like Bridgeport — and Princeton (914) — have to take punching above their weight for granted. and keep on doing it.
“I feel we’ve played some good football over the last two months and we’re going to be playing another good football team [tonight]. I think our kids are playoff battle tested. I think we’re road-tested. We’ve got some injuries and we’re trying to get some guys healed up a little bit. But, you know, it’s next man up and we’re ready for the playoffs,” Pedigo said.
This week’s Patriots were one of Princeton’s opponents in the crazymaking 2020 Covid Season. Princeton was supposed to play Hedgesville, which was felled by the color-coded map, so the Tigers rescheduled GW in Week 11 and shut them out 21-0.
George Washington wrapped up its 2022 regular season with a 26-10 victory over Woodrow Wilson at Beckley. Keegan Sack, a running back and wide receiver, rushed for 122 yards and touchdown runs of 73 and 7 yards, also hauling in a 27-yard touchdown reception. Quarterback Abe Fenwick passed for 129 yards. He’s thrown for around 2,000 yards and 23 TDs on the year. Anthony Valentine, another dual-purpose playmaker, rushed for 76 yards, including a 33-yard TD run.
The Pats won despite having an extra point kick blocked and a conversion run that failed. Pedigo’s troops have been recently reminded of how unforgiving the little things can be, given what contributed to the Tigers recent undoing against Parkersburg South. Anyone who gets knocked down this week doesn’t get back up until next year.
The Tigers offense is a balanced attack with a very solid offensive front, but four-year starting quarterback Grant Cochran and an athletic receiving corps led by Dominick Collins, Brad Mossor and Nik Fleming are definitely the boom boxes that get the party started for Princeton.
Potential torrential rainfall could push into Charleston by game time due to the incoming hurricane trajectory from down south. Princeton remains focused on defeating George Washington — not the weather.
“It’s hard to emulate those kinds of settings unless you’re practicing in the pouring rain, but we’ve had a couple of practices this year when you try to practice in the rain while it’s raining,” said Pedigo.
“We’ll run our offense accordingly and try to do what we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.