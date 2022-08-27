PRINCETON — The start time was delayed.
The Marquel Lowe show was right on schedule.
The sophomore return man and running back would take the opening kickoff back 85 yards to paydirt and then two touches later, a 6-yard scamper to open up the Princeton 2022 campaign in style.
The Tigers controlled from start to finish, 53-8 over the Lincoln County Panthers in both teams season opener.
Princeton (1-0) not only scored on the opening kick of the night, but also every other drive of the first half to take 46-0 lead in to the locker room at intermission.
The aforementioned Lowe would end up with three first half touchdowns, the return and rushes of 6 and 7 yards respectively, spoke highly of his veteran offensive line.
“I thank the offensive line very much. Without them, I’m going nowhere, I can’t do it without them,” praised the sophomore Lowe.
Lowe wasn’t the only Tiger to hit paydirt on the night. Senior quarterback would have a tremendous start to his final season in the black and blue, going 7 of 13 through the air for 125 yards and 3 passing touchdowns to go along with 33 yards and a score on the ground.
Junior Nik Fleming and Senior Carter Meachum were recipients of touchdown strikes form Cochran while Junior Dominick Collins flashed the speed on a jet sweep 41-yards to the house in the 19-point 2nd quarter.
Chris Pedigo beginning his 6th season as the general at Princeton Senior knows that his weapon depth can take him far this season.
“One week it’s Dom, next week it’s going to be Marquel, the following week it may be Meachum. The competition in practice makes these guys better and it shows on the field,” an excited Pedigo mentioned.
The defense also had a say for the Tigers. Junior Michael Digiacomo would pick off two Panther passes in the first half to end a couple of Lincoln County drives.
For the Panthers, Senior quarterback Blake Adkins threw for 34 yards, and at touchdown to Drew Banks in the 4th quarter. Alexander Banks, the Freshman running back led the ground game with 39 yards on 5 carries.
Both teams back at it next Friday night. The Tigers travel to in-county rival Bluefield for a huge early season matchup. Lincoln County will host Roane County that same evening looking for their first win.
Princeton 52, Lincoln Co. 8
At Hunnicutt Stadium
Lincoln Co......... 0 0 0 8 — 8
Princeton...........27 19 7 0 — 53
How They Scored
P – Lowe 85-yard kickoff return (Geso kick)
P – Lowe 6-yard run (Geso kick)
P – Fleming 20-yard pass from Cochran (kick failed)
P – Lowe 7-yard run (Geso kick)
P – Meachum 10-yard pass from Cochran (kick failed)
P – Collins 41-yard run (Geso kick)
P – Cochran 8-yard run (kick failed)
P – Mosser pass from Cochran (Geso kick)
LC – Banks 5-yard pass from Adkins (2-pt pass)
Team Stats
First Downs – P 9 LC 9
Rushes – Yards – P 15 — 103 LC 29 — 85
Passing Yards – P 125 LC 34
Comp. – Att. – Int. – P 8-14-0 LC 9-20-2
Fumbles – Lost – P 1-0 LC 2-1
Penalties – Yards – P 9-105 LC 5-35
Punts – Avg. – P 1-45 LC 4-17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.