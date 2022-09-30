PRINCETON — A gutsy game of attrition broke Princeton’s way in the second half on Thursday night, giving the Tigers a much-needed 2-1 win over the Oak Hill Red Devils in boys soccer at Everette K. Bailey Field.
Princeton (5-9-1), buoyed by the return of co-captain Casey Geso, scored on their first two shots of the second half to gain the upper hand, and survived a spirited comeback try by Coalfield Conference foe Oak Hill (4-10-1).
“It was much needed. The guys worked really hard,” said Princeton coach Robbie Fix. “I’m proud of them for fighting through and getting the win.”
Geso, out with an injury in recent days, provided a big lift, according to the coach.
“He wasn’t 100 percent, but he wanted to play,” Fix said. “He’s a leader, he’s our speaking captain. They look to him. (And) he’s so soccer smart. He knows how to play the game really well.”
“Just our guys seeing him out there, they know he’s going to give everything he’s got, and it makes our guys fight harder.”
The Tigers were also without injured goalkeeper Lucas Monaghan, and turned to junior Saeed Aboulhosn to patrol the goal line.
Fix said that Aboulhosn “stepped in and did a wonderful job. … He looked great.”
On the other end of the pitch, the Red Devils did an excellent job of flooding their back third with defenders in the first half. Princeton exerted ball control for most of the first 40 minutes and got off half a dozen shots, but had nothing to show for it.
Freshman Ashton Jones, who provided spark fighting for possession all night, said, “At halftime, our captains, Casey Geso and Colby Bailey, they gave us a good pep talk, and that got us motivated to come out stronger for the next half.”
Senior Parker Hopkins said, “We just tried to keep calm and stay cool. We knew we could stay on the attack and get some goals in the second half.”
Hopkins broke the scoreless drought with 33:12 left to play, leveraging one of his favorite ploys as a forward, using the right post to his advantage. The ball wallowed in the dust near the mouth of the goal but Hopkins would not give up on the play and muscled the ball past the post and into the net.
“It just got there,” Hopkins said. “I kind of got lucky, just hit it as hard as I could — and prayed.”
Princeton’s only corner kick of the match produced the next score, as Bailey took a richochet, collected the ball at his feet and poked it home for what turned out to be the deciding goal.
Fix said, “I felt like we did a great job in the first half. I thought we controlled the game, and possession, pretty much the first half. The second half, maybe not so much, but we had our opportunities and we took advantage of them.”
“Our guys, at times, they really look like a soccer team. At times.”
Oak Hill claimed the final goal with 5:54 remaining, off the foot of senior Eli Calloway. His blast from 20 yards out skidded past Aboulhosn’s left heel and over the goal line.
The Tigers kept contesting Oak Hill’s advances in the waning minutes, and did a good job of finding teammates on their possessions.
Hopkins said that after Calloway’s score, “We didn’t let it get in our heads. We just kept our cool, focused on holding the ball and passing it around, getting it to everyone on our team.”
Fix said, “Kudos to Oak Hill. They kept fighting, too. They kept coming after us, which they always do. They always fight.”
“Tonight, I was really pleased with the way the guys finished up, and got the win at home.”
The coach said, “We’ve been competitive in probably 90 percent of the games. We just tended to run out of gas at the end. … We’re not real deep.”
Hopkins said Thursday’s victory “really boosts our confidence and gives us hope.”
Jones said the win “motivates our team, to have some confidence going into the playoffs, and hopefully we can do something.”
He said about stepping into the varsity program, “It’s been a lot. I’m happy to play with the guys that I play with. We fit really well together; we’ve got good chemistry.”
Princeton is still planning to play Ripley on Saturdway afternoon, despite a forecast of heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spread across the region.
Fix said the game has been moved from Princeton to Beckley so it can be played on the artificial turf at the Cline Soccer Complex.
Oak Hill’s last three regular-season matches are at home, starting at noon Saturday against St. Albans, weather permitting.
