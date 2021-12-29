BECKLEY — Princeton withstood a valiant comeback attempt by Wyoming East in the fourth quarter to earn a 63-58 victory in the Little General Battle for the Armory.
Princeton took a 10-point lead, 52-42, when Devon Edwards hit a buzzer beater from near half court at the end of the third quarter.
The Warriors whittled it to two, 55-53 with 3:35 left, when Tanner Whitten had nine points on an 11-3 run by the Warriors that started at the outset of the fourth.
Wyoming East got as close as one, 58-57, after a pair of Garrett Mitchell free throws with 1:13 remaining.
Nick Fleming had a big two moving toward the basket off a nice assist from Chase Hancock and Kris Joyce made one of two free throws with :33.5 left to make it a four-point game, 61-57.
Joyce had 17 to lead Princeton (4-1) and Hancock added 10. Jon Wellman had seven points and seven rebounds.
Princeton next faces 5-0 Greater Beckley Christian on Wednesday in the 4 p.m. Pepsi Division championship.
Both teams had 32 rebounds but the Tigers shot 43.9 percent from the floor to East’s 37.8. East was 20-of-26 from the line, Princeton just 7-of-12.
Whitten had a huge game for the Warriors with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Mitchell added 15 points and Cole Lambert had nine points and six assists. Wyoming East, which faces Elkins in the 2 p.m. consolation game, is 1-2.
Princeton 63, Wyoming East 58
WYOMING EAST (1-2)
Tucker Cook 0-4 0-0 0, Cole Lambert 4-9 1-2 9, Chandler Johnson 2-3 2-2 6, Tanner Whitten 7-15 13-16 28, Garrett Mitchell 4-12 4-6 15, Jacob Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Bryson Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Eli Fralin 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Cook 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-45 20-26 58
PRINCETON (4-1)
Devon Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, Chase Hancock 4-13 1-2 10, Grant Cochran 1-3 0-0 2, Kris Joyce 6-9 4-6 17, Jon Wellman 3-7 0-2 7, Nick Fleming 4-9 0-0 9, Jared Watson 4-9 0-0 8, Aiden Ash 0-0 0-0 0, Kham Hurte 2-3 0-0 5, E.J. Washington 0-1 2-2 2, TOTALS: 25-57 7-12 63.
Wyoming East…….........................16 13 13 16 — 58
Princeton…………..........................15 19 18 11 — 63
3-point goals – WE: 4-15 (Cook 0-3, Lambert 0-2, Whitten 1-2, Mitchell 3-7, Huff 0-1). P: 6-17 (Edwards 1-3, Hancock 1-6, Joyce 1-3, Wellman 1-1, Fleming 1-2, Watson 0-1, Hurte 1-1). Rebounds – WE: 32 (Whitten 10). P: 32 (Wellman 7). Assist – WE: 8 (Lambert 6), P: 9 (Edwards 2, Joyce 2). Total fouls: WE: 11. P: 17. Fouled out – Wellman.
James Monroe 74
Summers County 47
LINDSIDE — Shad Sauvage broke the Mavericks’ careeer scoring record and the Mavericks upended the visiting Bobcats at home.
Sauvage broke the standing record of 1,285, held by McKinley Mann. After Tuesday’s 22-point outing, Sauvage now has 1,294.
Eli Allen led all scorers with 24 points on the night.
Cruz Testerman scored 12 points to lead Summers County (1-2).
James Monroe (5-1) will take on Wyoming East in the New River CTC Invitational on Jan. 5.
Girls Games
Summers County 53, Bluefield 4
BLUEFIELD — Avery Lilly scored 11 points, while Maggie Stover and Gracie Harvey finished with 10 apiece in Summers County’s 53-44 win over Bluefield.
Cara Brown, Beyonka Lee and Arianna Dowell all scored 10 for Bluefield.
Summers (5-3) will host Pocahontas County Thursday at 3 p.m. Bluefield (2-7) will entertain Oak Hill that same day at 2 p.m.
Summers County 53, Bluefield 44
BLUEFIELD
Cara Brown 10, Addie Brown 2, NyAsia Hanley 8, Beyonka Lee 10, Laken Harvey 4, Arianna Dowell 10.
SUMMERS COUNTY
Maggie Stover 10, Gracie Harvey 10, Avery Lilly 11, Liv Meador 8, Sullivan Pivont 9, Kaylee Jones 3, Cheyenne Smith 2.
Bluefield.........7 8 15 14 — 44
Summers....... 8 12 15 18 — 53
Three-point goals — B: 2 (C. Brown 2); SC: 0. Fouled out — none.
Twin Valley 58
East Ridge 45
LICK CREEK, Ky. — Haylee Moore scored 37 points and grabbed 23 rebounds and the Lady Panthers upended East Ridge on its home court.
Kamryn Vance scored 13 points for Twin Valley, which only had a 1 point lead headed into the final quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.