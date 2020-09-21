SHADY SPRING — Laken Dye had two goals and two assists and the Princeton High School girls soccer team picked up a 7-0 road win at Shady Spring.
Lauren Parish had two goals for the Tigers. Sadie Boggess had a goal and an assist and Kaya Houghland and Taryn Bailey each scored a goal for Princeton. Riley Riggs and Andi Graham had an assist apiece for the Tigers, who outshot Shady 25-7.
Alexis Agnew and Miah Smith split time in goal to share the shutout.
Abbie Culicerton recorded 12 saves in goal for Shady Spring.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Middle School Soccer
Glenwood 4
MCA 2
PRINCETON — Mercer Christian Academy got things started on the right foot in Monday’s co-ed middle school soccer match with Glenwood, but the Wildcats turned things around and went on to collect the victory.
Teagan Bailey initiated scoring for the Cavaliers with a goal in early in the first half. An own-goal off a corner kick tied the match up 1-1. Ty Thompson scored the go-ahead goal for Glenwood. DeWayne Pearish scored the third goal for Glenwood for the 3-1 halftime lead.
Dylan Canterbury added another goal for Glenwood early in the second half. MCA added the last goal of the match when MJ Patton found the back of the net with about 10 minutes remaining in play.
Mercer Christian plays Mountain View in Union, today.
