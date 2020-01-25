PRINCETON — The Princeton Tigers got back to basics on Saturday night: Pressure defense and unselfish passing on offense.
It clicked from the very beginning of a high-profile contest with neighboring Mercer Christian Academy, and yielded a 71-47 win by the Tigers over the Cavaliers.
The head coach of Princeton, Robb Williams, said, “We’ve gotten away from (the pressure defense) the last few games, so we wanted to make sure we got back to Princeton basketball.”
“We told (the players) we were going to turn the heat back up, and we did.”
That translated into eight steals by Princeton (9-5) in the opening minutes, five of them by speedy Peyton Brown. That in turn produced an 8-0 lead for the Tigers.
Ethan Parsons, who had 24 points and six rebounds for the victors, said, “We come into practice, work our butts off, then come in here and put on a show.”
“I think we had control, the whole game.”
After one period, the home squad led 21-5, but the visitors were not dispirited.
Jeff Boothe, head coach for MCA (17-8), said, “Our half-court defense wasn’t bad at the beginning of the game. It kind of kept us hanging around.”
Princeton went to its bench for a large portion of the second stanza, resulting in an offensive dropoff. The lead was 16 points at halftime as well, 32-16.
At that point, MCA had turned the ball over 16 times and had gone 7 for 26 from the field. The Cavaliers took 17 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, and made two.
“We’re a 3-point-shooting team, no doubt about it,” Boothe said. “We had a lot go in-and-out the first half. We made a few the second half.”
MCA made eight 3-pointers in the game overall, and Princeton had seven.
The Tigers came out for the third quarter and out scored the Cavaliers 23-15 in the period, and in the final eight minutes, emptied their bench.
Williams said, “In the second half, (I played) literally everybody off the bench, and they all brought some defense to the table for us.”
The Cavaliers continued striving to play their best. That was perhaps exemplified by junior big man Garrett Goings, who worked hard despite his team’s point total.
Top scorers for MCA were Sam Boothe, who had four treys en route to 15 points, and Goings, who had 11 points.
For Princeton, Brown had just two points, but contributed five rebounds, seven assists and 10 steals. As a team, the Tigers had 21 steals.
Williams said that in recent games, his team “looked a little selfish, and we worked on a team approach … all about teamwork, all about being a team and not about the individual. And it showed tonight.”
The crowd, whether supporting the home team or visitors, applauded loudly at halftime after a mass dance routine presented by energetic children from the second annual Little Tigers Dance Camp.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.