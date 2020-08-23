PRINCETON — The Princeton Senior High School football team had only one victory in 2018. Last year, the Tigers had two.
That’s not as forlorn a figure as it might seem, given a tough schedule and Princeton’s profound youth up front, compounded by injuries that all but took the running game off the table. Meanwhile, there were some other rather impressive numbers generated by Pedigo’s spread offense that, surprisingly enough, set school passing records for the second season in a row.
Freshman quarterback Grant Cochran garnered WVSWA All-State Honorable Mention status after a campaign that saw him pass for a school single-season record 2,024 yards and 16 touchdowns. Not bad for a kid who had to elude relentless pass rushes all season long. Misfortune preceded his promotion: starting quarterback Ranson Graham was lost to a broken collarbone at Hunnicutt Stadium in the home opener with Bluefield. Cochran got his first varsity start the following week against Oak Hill, passing for a school single-game record 372 yards in a 49-9 win over the Red Devils.
Imagine what that Flying Tigers offense might achieve if it could also succeed in getting some boots on the ground. That’s exactly what Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo has in mind for the 2020 season.
“Our emphasis has been on the running game and that’s to make our passing game better,” said Pedigo, whose squad only has five seniors out of 52 kids. “We played some teams last year that knew we were not very good up front and we couldn’t run the ball successfully and they were able to defend on the back end.”
The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Cochran returns for his sophomore season accompanied by senior wide receiver Ethan Parsons (6-4, 178), a fellow all-state honorable mention and potential NCAA Division I prospect who had 58 catches for 990 yards and 11 scores and Josiah Honaker (6-3, 175) a senior wideout who is already committed to D-I Morgan State as a defensive back.
“We lost a quarterback and we found a quarterback. We feel good about where we’re at with Grant coming into this season. There’s a ton of potential for continued growth. Grant’s our quarterback moving forward and the main thing we want to do is keep him healthy,” Pedigo said. “We feel like we may have one of the best tandems in the state wide receiver-wise with Ethan and Josiah. And we feel like we can hopefully take advantage of that because we’ve got great length on the outside with those two guys.”
In addition, Pedigo started seven freshmen last year who’ll help to multiply Cochran’s reliable targets as opponents scheme to thwart his top two wides. Senior Eli Padgett and sophomore Khamrin Proffitt will share time in one slot as receivers who can also contribute to the rushing attack.
“They could be in the backfield some in some H-back type sets. We actually changed positions and called them an ‘Ace’ this year because they’ll be Jacks of All Trades. You could see them at wide one play and in the backfield the next play,” Pedigo said. “You go over to the other slot and we have a sophomore, Carter Meachum, who runs a 4.5 [40-yard dash] and another young man, junior Peyton Clemons who has worked himself into an opportunity to play. He’s not real scary when you look at him but he’s going to be a guy that is always there and he’s going to make plays.”
Senior Justin Young and junior Conner Padgett also provide some depth at the wide receiver spot.
Pedigo looks for good things from senior tailback Amir Powell (6-0, 185), who started to assert himself in the second half of last season. This year he and backup Brodee Rice should see the kind of blocking up front that will help the Princeton rushing attack make an even stronger impression.
“Our mindset has been getting our offensive line ready. We have 23 linemen in the program right now and all 23 of them are underclassmen,” said Pedigo, who believes the Tigers OL will be solid two-deep by the end of the season.
“Our starting line will be two seniors, two juniors and a freshman. We feel good about our linemen. We feel like we’re going to be pretty good this year and really good in years to come.”
This year’s top OL prospects include right tackle Blake Helpenstine (6-6, 245) and junior left Logan Stepp (6-9, 250), the latter of whom had to undergo surgery due to a hand injury in the season opener. Another lineman looking to make up for lost time is Tyler Dye (5-11, 220), who was lost to a knee injury in the Bluefield game. Freshman Eli Campbell, whose dad played at Virginia Tech, is showing a lot of potential. Mason Brookman got a battlefield promotion as a freshman last year and all the stronger for it. Logan Johnson is a good bet to reprise at center.
Defensively, the Tigers might mix it up some, but will primarily build on the even front look installed last season.
“I’m excited about defense. We’ve been preaching that defense wins games and wins championships. We’re ready to hang our had on the defense. We feel like our offense has an identity and our defense ... last year we had to rotate so many young guys, it was crazy. But those guys are all a year older,” Pedigo said.
Parsons and Honaker will return at cornerback, providing length and veteran leadership to the secondary. Clemons and Meachum are competing at safety and Conner Padgett will also see some time in the secondary. Pedigo feels like 7 to 8 guys can contributed in the DL, including Stepp and Helpenstine as well as sophomore Sam Nelson. Powell and Eli Padgett will set up at outside linebacker and hybrid safety positions. Brodee Rice, Reece Burton and Noah Basham are working at inside linebacker. Freshman JJ Spriggs is liable to fit into the defensive scheme.
As for the kicking game, Parsons served as the punter last year, but it’s possible that sophomore soccer crossover Casey Geso could end handling both placekicking and punting duties.
“We like where we’re at. We always would like to have a little more depth, but the guys we’ve got we’re very excited about — in all positions. We feel that we’re starting to develop a group of guys that can put a good product out here,” said Pedigo, who said the Tigers have the team goal of making the Class AAA playoffs this season, providing there are playoffs to make.
