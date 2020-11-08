CHARLESTON — Under head coach Chris Pedigo the Princeton Senior High School football team has been known for its pass-heavy offense that can score points quickly. But the Tigers defense has been making a name for itself as of late.
The No. 10 Princeton (6-2) defense held No. 11 George Washington (3-2) scoreless Friday night in a 21-0 win between two Class AAA playoff teams at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston.
“Our defense played light-out tonight,” Pedigo said.
Three turnovers forced by the Tigers defense kept the Patriots out of rhythm all night long and allowed time for the offense to find its groove.
Neither team got much going offensively in the first half with the first eight drives of the game netting six punts, an interception and turnover on downs.
“They kept us in the ball game early, offensively we had a couple of drops but they were flying around the football,” Pedigo said. “They were turning the ball over and we were getting after the quarterback so in my opinion defense is the player of the game for me.”
Princeton got the lone score of the first half on a 21-yard pass from Grant Cochran to Ethan Parsons with six minutes until the break on fourth-and-5.
Earlier in the drive the Tigers had converted a third-and-12 form their own 38-yard line on a Cochran 36-yard pass to Josiah Honaker.
Passing for 233 yards in the game, Cochran was able to set the school record for passing yards in a single season with 2,127. He set the record last year as a freshman and then did so again this year in only eight games.
George Washington only managed 80 yards of offense in the first half and although the running game got going after the break, the Patriots only passed for 66 yards on the night.
It was a team-wide effort on defense with a number of players stepping up to stop the run and pass.
“All 11 of those guys and a couple more that were rotating were just flying around the football, communicating well, talking to each other and they played their butts off,” Pedigo said.
Amir Powell, Justin Young and Eli Padgett each had six tackles with Powell picking off a pass and Young notching a pair of sacks.
Three times the Patriots got into the redzone but were repelled due to negative plays that led to a pair of missed field goals and Honaker picked off a pass at the goal line.
On the first drive of the third quarter George Washington got down to the 10-yard line but a tackle for loss by Powell and sack by Young pushed them back to the 29-yard line. A delay of game on fourth down meant the Patriots attempted a 51-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal which missed right.
De’Anthony Wright had 127 yards rushing on 14 carries while quarterback RT Alexander rushed for 40 yards in addition to 66 yards through the air on seven completions.
The Princeton offense started to find success late in the third quarter driving 53 yards for the score after a Sam Nelson fumble recovery.
A reception by Parsons brought the ball inside the red zone and after a penalty Cochran connected with Josiah Honker on a jump ball for the score.
At halftime Princeton made a change to its rushing game as George Washington’s defensive tackles were stifling the run.
“I thought we made a great adjustment offensively going into the second half we changed up run game, went to something we haven’t done a whole lot of and that’s a tribute to our guys,” Pedigo said.
With Amir Powell finding more success on the ground the passing game opened up. The senior finished with 152 yards rushing to eclipse 1,000 yards for the season, recording his seventh game of the season with over 100 yards.
“Running the football was able to open up a little bit of the passing game and they were bringing some run blitzes and we were able to get a couple big plays there in the second half,” Pedigo said.
Parsons grabbed his second touchdown of the game and 11th of the season midway through the fourth quarter on a 5-yard pass from Cochran. He finished with 79 yards receiving and Honaker had 95.
That final touchdown was set up by a 40-yard reception for Carter Meachum and Powell rumbling 29 yards to the 5-yard line.
Princeton will travel to Wheeling Park (7-1) for the opening round of the postseason in the sixth meeting of the teams. Princeton won in 2000 but Wheeling Park won four straight from 2015-2018.
At Steve Edwards Sr. Field
Princeton……......... 0 7 0 7 — 21
George Washington… 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring
Second Quarter
P — Ethan Parsons 21-yard pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick) 6:15
Third Quarter
P — Josiah Honker 22-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 0:30
Fourth Quarter
P — Parsons 5-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 6:55
———
Team Statistics
First downs: P 11; GW 12. Rush-Yards: P 29-175; GW 29-181. Pass yards: P 233; GW 66. Comp-Art-Int: P 14-27-0; GW 7-17-2. Fumbles-lost: P 0-0; GW 2-1. Penalty-Yards: P 8-73; GW 6-36. Punts-Avg: P 5-36.2 ; GW 4-44.75.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: P Amir Powell 23-152, Grant Cochran 5-23, Josiah Honker 1-2. GW De’Anthony Wright 14-127, RT Alexander 10-40, Michael Ray 3-10, Isaiah Townsend 1-2, Team 1-(-6).
Passing: P Grant Cochran 14-27-3 td-233-0 int; GW RT Alexander 7-17-0 td-66-2 int.
Receiving: P Josiah Honaker 5-95, Ethan Parsons 7-79, Carter Meachum 1-40, Amir Powell 1-19; GW John Goetz 2-26, De’Anthony Wright 2-23, Isaiah Townsend 2-9, Taran Fitzpatrick 1-8.
Turnovers: P Amir Powell interception, Josiah Honaker interception, Sam Nelson fumble recovery; GW none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.