PRINCETON — Princeton freshman quarterback Grant Cochran passed for 337 yards and four scores and the Tigers rolled to a 49-9 win over visiting Oak Hill at Hunnicutt Stadium on Friday night.
“I think that’s a school single-game record. Ranson never had over 300 last year and the record was 310 versus Capital years ago,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo, whose team has won two of its last three game.
“I don’t expect a freshman to throw for 300 yards every week. No. But (our offense) has got that capability,” Pedigo said.
“Oak Hill struggled a little bit. We made a lot of mistakes but the kids kept playing hard. They’re doing everything we ask and we’ve just got to clean up some things. I was proud of them,” he said.
Ethan Parsons led Tigers receivers with eight catches for 187 yards and scoring receptions. Josiah Honaker had two catches for 103 yards and one score.
Amir Powell had a 13-yard rushing TD. Trey Taylor had two TDs, one on a reception and one on a run.
Dorian Webster went 7-for-7 on point-after-kicks and put all of his kickoffs but one out of the end zone.
Princeton travels to face unbeaten Parkersburg South next week.
