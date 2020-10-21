PRINCETON — It was “Do or Dye” time for the Princeton girls soccer team on Tuesday.
Laken Dye’s hat trick, plus key performances on the Tigers’ defensive end, got it done.
Princeton advanced to the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 title game with a 4-1 victory over Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday night in a semifinal match at Everette K. Bailey Field.
The Flying Eagles (7-10-1) outshot the Tigers 16 to 12 but the ball found the Princeton net just once, about midway through the second half.
“I expected us to out-shoot them,” said Woodrow Wilson head coach Julie Agnor. “I thought we were coming in really strong. What plagued us the whole season (was), we struggle scoring goals, and that was pretty obvious.”
The four-school girls section unexpectedly became three with the announcement that the Greenbrier East girls team would be unable to participate. That came as a surprise to Princeton (6-4-2) and veteran head coach Michelle Dye.
“We were going to play Greenbrier East, but they had to quarantine, so they couldn’t play in the section,” the Tigers coach said. “We’d been practicing what we were going to do against East. We were kind of shocked. We knew we’d have to make several adjustments at the last minute to prepare for this game.”
It worked, from the outset.
Laken Dye, a senior and the coach’s daughter, took a cross from Sadie Boggess early in the contest and zipped the ball over the goalkeeper’s head from about 20 yards away to start the scoring.
Lauren Parish made it 2-0 just a few minutes later after threading past several defenders and putting the ball away.
“We were able to jump on ‘em pretty quick,” Michelle Dye said.
Dye put the Tigers up 3-0 late in the first half after an assist by sophomore Kristlynn Addison. Dye covered more than half the field and dribbled to the Woodrow goal line, beating defenders along the way.
After intermission, Dye picked up an unassisted score, her third goal of the night, sending the ball to the net from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Woodrow Wilson junior center back Kaydan Wyatt got the Beckley squad their goal, firing a free kick across the goal line.
“It was a foul 10 yards out of the box. She just put it right in,” Agnor said. “She’s got a very, very strong leg. She tends to take our corner kicks and most of our (shots on) fouls outside of the box area.”
Ally Arthur, Woodrow’s sophomore goalkeeper, grabbed five saves.
Michelle Dye credited her team’s victory in large part to a group of defenders who had to fill in as starters, and acquitted themselves well.
“Our defense, actually, was what saved us tonight,” Michelle Dye said. “Three of our main defenders are quarantined. … Our defense just never gave up.”
The coach praised the defensive efforts of junior Lauren Parish, seniors Kaya Houghland and Teja Robinson, freshman Riley Riggs and sophomore Ellianah “La La” Burgess.
They were aligned in front of senior Alexis Agnew, the Tigers’ new goalkeeper. On Tuesday she came up with eight saves while playing the whole game in goal for the first time, Dye said.
Agnew “did a phenomenal job,” Dye said. “She’s been kind of the backup for our keepers and she really stepped it up tonight.”
Boggess, a solid goalkeeper in her own right, has filled new roles playing striker and midfield as the season developed, opening up the chance for Agnew to shine.
Princeton had notched a last-minute 1-0 victory in the Flying Eagles’ season debut, in Beckley on Sept. 3. The Tigers claimed a 2-1 victory in Princeton on Oct. 5.
Dye said that Princeton’s seniors were disappointed a week ago when their final home game of the regular season was abruptly cancelled on game day.
“Spring Valley was on the way to play us, and all the sports got shut down at Princeton High School on (Oct. 13),” Michelle Dye said. At that point, the team was anticipating two away games in the sectional tournament, and therefore the seniors would not get another home game.
“For them to get to play tonight, and play on our home field, they were thrilled to death when they found that out,” Dye said.
“That’s what kind of got them going (tonight),” she said about her team. “I think that pushed the girls even harder.”
Asked about what her team has learned during the coronavirus-plagued season, the coach said, “I think it’s taught them to appreciate what they have, (to) not take anything for granted. Play like it’s the last game you’re going to play, because you never know what tomorrow will hold.”
The championship of the section, and a spot in next week’s regional, will be determined on Thursday at 7 p.m. when top-seeded Oak Hill hosts the sectional title match.
Princeton lost 2-1 to Oak Hill on Oct. 7.
Dye said the two schools have played each other for “several seasons” now. “For the past four or five years they have been a girls soccer powerhouse,” Dye said about Oak Hill. “They have some extremely talented players.”
A Princeton schedule punctuated by several virus-induced cancellations might have been a blessing in disguise, Dye said.
“Usually at this point in the season, we’re full of injury,” Dye said. “We feel like we’re blessed (this year). We have had time to rest those muscles, and we’ve avoided those pulls and tears we (normally) have.”
Woodrow got in the most games of any school in the section this year, playing 18 matches.
The coronavirus “created a very crazy season,” Agnor said. “I don’t know if it wore us out or it benefitted us. That’s a hard call … You want to get your team as many games as you can, but … it’s a fine line.”
“The season was ever-changing, because we had several injuries that were detrimental to the season, so players had to step up,” Agnor said. “So the team learned to play together, in any formation.”
Tuesday was the final high school contest for a group of Woodrow Wilson seniors who played hard wherever they were needed, the coach said.
“I’m very proud of my seniors,” she said.
