BRUSHFORK — Chase Hancock exploded for 30 points and the Princeton boys basketball team collected a 75-66 win over Bluefield at Brushfork Armory, on Tuesday.
Coen Sartin added 19 while pulling down 10 rebounds for the Tigers (15-5) while Kris Joyce added nine points. Nic Fleming had five steals and distributed four assists
Caleb Fuller fired up 26 points for the Beavers (14-6) while pulling down eight rebounds. Kamron Gore cranked out 20 points and Will Looney scored 16. RJ Hairston led Bluefield on the boards with 10 rebounds.
The Beavers travel to Greenbrier East tonight. The Tigers travel to South Charleston on Thursday.
James Monroe 69, Summers County 45
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen scored his 1,500th career point en route to 15 points and the Mavericks collected a convincing win over the Bobcats.
Josh Burks led all scorers with 16 points while Collin Fox added 11 points. Cooper Ridgeway added nine points and Owen Jackson scored eight.
Michael Judy scored 14 points to pace the Bobcats. Cruz Testerman added seven’
James Monroe (19-2) plays at River View on Friday.
Girls Games
Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2
Princeton 56, Greenbrier East 54
FAIRLEA — Maddie Stull and Autumn Bane scored 17 points apiece and the Lady Tigers engineered a sectional road win over the Lady Trojans.
Kaylyn Davis added 10 points for Princeton, which will advance to play either Woodrow Wilson or Oak Ridge on Friday.
Makenna McClure scored 22 points to pace Greenbrier Easts. Kennedy Stewart scored nine points and Cadence Stewart added eight.
