PRINCETON — A go-ahead RBI double by Bradford Halsey in the bottom of the four-run sixth inning gave Princeton a 9-8 lead over visiting South Charleston at Hunnicutt Field on Wednesday night.
Tigers late reliever Luke Monaghan struck out the Black Eagles in the top of the seventh to keep it that way and seal the victory over Princeton’s Class AAA rival.
Monaghan struck out four over his 1 2-3 innings of hitless relief.
Tigers starter Brock Halsey absorbed the brunt of the South Charleston lineup’s barrage, allowing eight runs off of 11 hits.
Eagles leadoff man Dustin Johnson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Alexander Parsons went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI while Braxton Burke went 2-for-4 with a double. Corbin Dixon went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Fortunately, the Tigers lineup was even livlier, hammering out 14 hits on the day — nine against Burke, the starter.
Halsey went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Brody Combs went 2-for-4 while Zack Jenkins 2-for 3 with an RBI and Noah Dunford went 2-for-4. Grant Cochran had a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers, who play Greater Beckley Christian at home today.
Princeton 3
Woodrow Wilson 1
BECKLEY — Emma Johnson struck out 13 Flying Eagles batters and the Lady Tigers collected a hard-won victory in a regional rivals’ pitching duel in Beckley.
Johnson scattered five hits while giving up one run as she went the distance for the win. She walked two.
Aubrey Smallwood pitched a solid game for Woodrow, striking out 15 and walking one. She allowed three runs — only one of which was earned — off six hits.
Riley Riggs went 2-for-3 with a double for Princeton, while Abigail Jenkins added a double and an RBI for the Lady Tigers, who play at Independence today.
Late Baseball
Bluefield 18, Westside 0 (5 inn)
BLUEFIELD — Davis Rockness and Garrett Hicks combined for 11 strikeouts and the Beavers blanked the Renegades in five innings at Bowen Field, on Monday.
Rockness struck out seven and walked none while allowing the Kadien Vance Westside’s lone hit over his three innings on the hill. Hicks struck out four and walked one over his two hitless innings.
Anthony Buzzo went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Beavers’ 10-hit attack while Caleb Fuller went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Rockness and Hunter Harmon each had a double and Trenton Swauger had a douible.
Bluefield 10,
GBC 0
BLUEFIELD — Hunter Harmon and Caleb Fuller combined for a six-inning four-hit victory over visiting Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday.
Harmon struck out four and walked three while allowing two hits and no runs over five frames. Offensively, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Fuller went 2-for-4 and a double and three RBIs and Anthony Buzzo had a double and an RBI. Landon Crane had a triple.
Kaden Bolen went 2-for-3 for GBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.