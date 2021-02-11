PRINCETON — A record-setting passing attack became one of the early hallmarks of Princeton Senior High School football under head coach Chris Pedigo.
But it wasn’t until running back Amir Powell came into his own that the Tigers’ offense showed how effective it could truly be.
“He is the perfect example of what four years of hard work can do for a player,” said Pedigo.
Powell signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at NCAA Division II West Virginia State at a signing ceremony held at Princeton Senior High School, on Thursday.
Course offerings at WV State affected Powell’s decision, as also did his immediate rapport with Yellow Jackets head coach John Pennington.
The Tigers senior rushed for 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns during his final season at Princeton.
But he was also a defensive standout at outside linebacker. The Yellow Jackets intend to develop Powell as a safety.
“He was all over the field and always on the field and he led by example,” Pedigo said.
Powell’s signing marked the second of the week for the Tigers program, the first occurring when receiver Justin Young signed to play for Bluefield College on Monday.
Wide receiver and defensive back Josiah Honaker signed to play with NCAA Division I Morgan State during the early signing period.
Wide receiver and defensive back Ethan Parsons, who intends to attend Marshall University as a preferred walk on is slated to be honored in a 3 p.m. ceremony at the high school today. Eli Padgett is expected to sign with Bluefield State in a following ceremony.
