BLUEFIELD, Va. — In spite of being one of the two most impressive high school football teams in Four Seasons Country, Graham finds itself in a bottleneck just shy of the top rungs of the Region 2D power ratings.
A victory over Marion in Thursday’s Southwest District regular season finale will give the G-Men (7-2, 4-0 SWD) a clean sweep of the Southwest District for the second year in a row, but the win won’t improve Graham’s playoff picture one iota. They’ll still be the No. 3 seed.
A loss to the Scarlet Hurricane (3-6, 1-4) on the other hand, could conceivably drop them a peg, slightly alter the playoff match ups and — in the very least — create a crisis of confidence at the threshold of the second season they’ve been working so hard to get to.
That’s how a chronic worrier might see it.
The G-Men aren’t worried about Marion. The only thing troubling their minds is what has chiefly occupied pre-game preparations all season long: themselves.
“We just keep working on us, one game at a time,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer, whose team comes into the game off a 50-6 win at Fort Chiswell.
Graham’s only losses this season are attributable to Bluefield (8-1) and Union (7-2), neither of whom bears any resemblance to “Little Sisters of the Poor.” The Beavers beat the G-Men 41-27 in a game that might have stayed closer for the duration had not a Graham second quarter TD — one of two erased on flags during the game — been called back. The Bears came out on top 37-35 at Mitchell Stadium, winning on a field goal. It was the most suspenseful game played at America’s Best High School Football Stadium this year.
Palmer believes the G-Men are a much deeper, more polished team than the one who kicked off against the Beavers. They’ve moved forward a lot since Union — a team they may very well encounter once again in the post-season.
“I think we’re getting better. Defense is playing extremely well at this point,” said Palmer, whose team made a strong statement with a 37-10 victory over a resurgent Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium two weeks ago.
The G-Men churned out 440 yards total offense versus the Blue Tornado, in spite of losing starting quarterback Devin Lester in the first quarter after he was flagged and sidelined for allegedly targeting on the defensive side of the football.
Like his predecessor, current Purdue Boilermaker Cameron Allen, Lester may very well be the best all-around football player in VHSL Class 2 this season. The Old Dominion University commit is a huge threat both rushing and passing. Lester’s ejection and suspension was ultimately overturned on appeal. In the meantime, backup quarterback Jamir Blevins stepped in versus Graham’s bitterest Southwest District rival and led the G-Men to victory in a hostile environment.
“The running game is coming along. Last year we were fortunate to turn things up a notch when we played Richlands and hopefully that’s the same case here. We’re just hoping so,” Palmer said.
It was a great test for Blevins — and also for his talented supporting cast. Tre Booker has been a hoss in the backfield for the G-Men. Isaiah Justice, Joey Dales, Xayvion Turner and Marqus Ray cause all kinds of match-up issues on the routes. Nick Kastner and Aaron Edwards have been among the most prominent run-stoppers on defense, but basically the whole unit from front to back is creating havoc for opponents.
“Everybody is just playing pretty well. All those guys are playing pretty daggone good right now,” Palmer said.
Thursday night’s game will be Senior Night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
