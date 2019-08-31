HUNTINGTON — One of the intriguing parts of getting a football season started is the element of surprise.
“I think any time you open up, regardless of who (the opponent) is, there’s always a lot of unknowns,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “A lot of unknowns on our part, as far as a lot of players haven’t had the opportunity to play yet. We’ll see how they react in a game situation.”
VMI, the Thundering Herd’s opponent in today’s season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium (6:30 p.m.), was more familiar for Marshall at one point. The teams were once rivals in the Southern Conference, but have not met since 1996. The Keydets were one of 15 victims on Marshall’s perfect run to the NCAA Division I-AA national championship.
More to Holliday’s point, however, is that personnel and schemes change regularly. For that reason, he has left nothing to chance in preparation for today’s meeting.
“Of course, there are a lot of unknowns from our opponent that you don’t exactly know first game what you are going to get.” he said. “So you just kind of expect everything and you have to be able to make some adjustments early on as to how they decide to play us both offensively and defensively (as well as) special teams. Likewise, for them it’s going to be the same because of our new (defensive) coordinator with Brad (Lambert) and that type of thing. First games are always fun and I’m looking forward to it.”
One thing Holliday knows for sure is the defense has to be ready for VMI quarterback Reece Udinski. A junior from North Wales, Pa., Udinski became the first quarterback in VMI history last season to pass for 3,000 yards, finishing with 3,082. He also tied the team mark with 20 touchdown passes.
“You’d like to get to him but he does a great job of getting the ball out of his hands,” Holliday said. “We have to do a great job of taking away the easy access throws to hopefully force him to hang on to the ball a little longer so we can get to him. He understands their offense and they put up a lot of yards a year ago. It’ll be a challenge for our secondary.”
Speaking of the secondary, Holliday is confident in the number of athletes he will have at his disposal. The depth chart indicates the options he has based on the scheme being used.
“Kereon Merrell will be the nickel, then of course (Jaylon McClain) Sapp or (Steven) Gilmore will play the corner position, so we’re set to play some nickel,” Holliday said. “Omari Cobb brings some athleticism to us and has some experience, so we can line up and do some of the same things out of our base looks as we do in nickel.
“Sometimes when you’ve got a lot of ‘ors’ (on the depth chart) that’s a great thing because that means you’ve got several players that can play that position. Other times you’re not quite sure who that guy is. In our case, I think we have some ‘ors’ on offense and defense because we think they’re good players and they can help us win.”
The Keydets averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and 62.5 per game in going 1-10 last season, so Holliday expects to see a heavy dose of Udinski.
Moreso, however, Holliday is concerned with his team’s execution.
“They’re going to load the box and they’re going to force you to throw it at times. We’ve got to be able to do that,” he said. “Obviously, offensively if you are one-dimensional you’ve got problems, and we can’t be that offense. I think (quarterback) Isaiah (Green), with a year under his belt, and our offensive line back intact and all those types of things, we should be able to take what that defense gives us. We’re going to have to.”
— Gary Fauber writes about Marshall Sports for CNHI Sports WVa.
