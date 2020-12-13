HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey made history on Sunday with each recording his 1,000th career point in the Marshall University men’s basketball 81-67 win over the Ohio Bobcats in the Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall (4-0) is on a seven-game winning streak dating back to last season.
Kinsey led all student-athletes in the contest with 28 points. The Columbus, Ohio, native made 10 of his 13 attempts from the field, went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line and brought down six rebounds.
West added 14 points on a 50 percent shooting night from field, dished out a team-high six assists and tied for the game-high in steals with Andrew Taylor at three.
Mikel Beyers rounded out a trio Herd players with 10 or more points.
with 13 making 4-of-6 on his field-goal attempts and going 4-for-5 from the charity stripe.
Taylor grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, while tying Jannson Williams and Goran Miladinovic for the team-high in blocks with two.
