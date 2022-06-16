BRISTOL, Tenn. — NHRA officials announced today that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather that evening.
In the revised Friday schedule, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying will now begin at 5 p.m., and Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying will now get underway at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s final two qualifying rounds remain scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for noon on Sunday, June 19.
Friday’s 90-minute qualifying show will air on FS1 at 8 p.m., and be followed by a one-hour Saturday qualifying highlights show at 11 p.m., also on FS1. Sunday’s three-hour final eliminations show will air at 3 p.m. on FOX.
