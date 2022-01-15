BRISTOL, Tenn. — When historic Thunder Valley opens its gates in 2022, it will once again be the one of the busiest drag strips in the country, offering a wide variety of compelling events, headlined by the prestigious NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
In 2022, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will return to its traditional Father’s Day date, June 17-19. The marquee event anchors an impressive season calendar that also will showcase the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals, the return of both the Street Car Takeover and the American Motorcycle Association, two World Footbrake Challenge events, the Rad Torque Fall Fling, the DER Series and the Thunder Valley Street Fights.
“The 2022 season promises to be an exciting one at historic Bristol Dragway,” said Jerry Caldwell, president of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. “The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals returns to its traditional date on Father’s Day weekend and in addition, we have a full slate of events on the calendar throughout the summer to continue Thunder Valley’s legacy as one of the busiest quarter-miles in the nation. We hope you can come out and join us for some of the fun.”
The season headlining event at Bristol Dragway is once again the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, where the best drivers in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will hit the strip as they battle for NHRA Wally trophies, season championship points and the coveted title of NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals winner.
For the first time ever, all four NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series pro classes are scheduled to compete at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, including Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Every ticket is a pit pass at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, providing guests with unparalleled access to drivers and teams throughout the weekend. Single day tickets start at just $30. Families are encouraged to come to the track on Father’s Day to take part in the annual ‘Doughnuts with Dad’ event and to take advantage of the special 12-and-under free kids’ tickets.
While the NHRA’s incredibly fast race cars are sure to put the peg in your thrill-meter to the maximum level, that event alone isn’t the only reason for a high-performance enthusiast to be super excited about what Bristol Dragway has in store in 2022.
For the third consecutive year, Bristol Dragway will host the Street Car Takeover, May 6-7, as one of the 18 events in the Street Car Takeover 2022 season series. Street Car Takeover events offer a wide variety of classes, including Small Tire, Extreme Street, Daily Driver and a Heads Up FWD class, among others.
Also returning to Thunder Valley in 2022 is the powerful American V-Twin Motorcycles of the American Motorcycle Racing Association with an assortment of featured classes, including Top Fuel, Nitro Funny Bike, Pro Fuel, Pro Gas, Pro Mod, Modified, Outlaw Street and more. The second annual Thunder Valley Nitro Nationals & Rally will be held Aug. 19-21 as part of the circuit’s six-race U.S. tour.
The next generation of drag racers (ages 6 to 17) will once again take center stage at Bristol Dragway in July for one of their biggest events of the season. The region will welcome more than 500 young racers and their families for a week full of racing activities beginning July 8 with the Jr. Dragster Nationals presented by Mike Bos Chassis Craft, and culminating July 14-16 with the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing Eastern Conference Finals. Bristol Dragway first hosted the Eastern Conference Finals in 2004,
During the latter half of the season, Bristol Dragway will be home to three of the most prolific bracket races in the USA, offering participants their chance to win some mega bucks and experience the famed strip in Northeast Tennessee.
The BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI returns on June 30-July 3, while the BTE Labor Day 250K will be held Sept. 1-4. Racers in both of those events will duel for the largest payouts in Thunder Valley history. These two races will feature some of the best sportsman and bracket racers in the country.
Long revered as one of the most popular bracket racing events in the country, the Rad Torque Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries returns to the Thunder Valley schedule for the 13th time Sept. 20-24. The most successful Super Pro racers in the country will converge at Bristol Dragway for the special opportunity to win lucrative purses.
The DER Series, Bristol Dragway’s NHRA Summit Racing Series where local racers compete for the chance to race on the national stage, are scheduled for five weekends, including May 20-22, May 27-29, June 24-26, July 22-24 and Aug. 26-28.
The popular Thunder Valley Street Fights, where participants are able to run their street cars down the historic Bristol Dragway strip, will be held April 23, May 14, June 4, July 30 and Aug. 13.
Bristol Dragway officials expect to announce several additional events later in the year. To keep up with the latest information on Bristol Dragway events and to purchase tickets, please visit BristolDragway.com or call 423-BRISTOL.
2022 Bristol Dragway Schedule
April 23 Thunder Valley Street Fights
May 6-7 Street Car Takeover
May 14 Thunder Valley Street Fights
May 20-22 DER Series
May 27-29 DER Series
June 4 Thunder Valley Street Fights
June 17-19 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
June 24-26 DER Series
June 30-July 3 BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI
July 8-16 Junior Drag Week with NHRA JRDL East Conf. Finals
July 22-24 DER Series
July 30 Thunder Valley Street Fights
Aug. 13 Thunder Valley Street Fights
Aug. 19-21 AMRA Thunder Valley Nitro Nationals & Rally
Aug. 26-28 DER Series
Sept. 1-4 BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K
Sept. 20-24 Rad Torque Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries
