BLUEFIELD — Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul came up with some big plays in late regulation and in overtime Saturday night in a 119-107 overtime victory over Houston that cut the Rockets’ lead in the best-of-seven NBA first round playoff series to 2-1.
When it was all over, Bluefield State College got to bask in some of the post-game glory — if only indirectly.
Social media was a-buzz on Sunday following the NBA star’s prominent wearing of a white Bluefield State sweat shirt during postgame interviews on ESPN.
Bluefield State Interim Athletic Director and Men’s Basketball Coach Derrick Price said he was stunned to see Paul flouting a Big Blues sweatshirt during the postgame. He was even more stunned by the reaction.
“Oh, man. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. People have been tweeting me and messaging me,” said Price, whose basketball team will begin its 2020-21 season in November. “That was great. It was absolutely phenomenal. It took a lot of people by surprise. At one point, I was asking myself, ‘Is this real?’ Everybody just started tweeting it and calling me, so I figured it was real.”
Paul scored 26 points to the victory, including a pair of timely 3-pointers in the overtime period. In regulation he slipped an assist to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a 3-pointer that put OKC up 104-103 with 14.3 seconds remaining to play. After Danuel House tied it up at 104-all with a free throw Paul went for a winning reverse layup on OKC’s final possession, but the ball rolled across the rim as regulation expired.
In the post-game interviews, there was Paul wearing his white Bluefield State College sweatshirt.
Price isn’t aware of any other time Paul has been photographed or videotaped wearing Bluefield State sports regalia. The sweatshirt itself was more than a little familiar to the Bluefield State head coach. He has a new one exactly like it that he recently bought.
“I was thinking I was the only one with [that sweatshirt]. Well, it’s me and him, now,” said Price, who said he bought his at the Bluefield State bookstore. “When I wore mine after I got two weeks ago I didn’t generate anywhere near the publicity Chris Paul generated with his.”
Paul, whose NBA career began with the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets prior to his current affiliation with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In college, Paul played for Wake Forest University, where he earned ACC Freshman of the Year after helping to lead the Demon Deacons to the Sweet 16. During his sophomore season he led Wake Forest to another NCAA Tournament berth that famously went awry in a second-round upset to West Virginia University. Prior to his declaring for the NBA Draft, he was named a Consensus All-American and ESPN Academic All-American.
In spite of his Wake Forest background, during his professional career Paul has been a visible and avid supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Paul’s brother C.J. — who is currently his manager — played college basketball for Hampton University, an HBCU in Eastern Virginia. Paul’s wife, Jada Crowley, is the daughter of parents who both graduated from Bluefield State College.
“I wasn’t aware that his wife’s parents were graduates of Bluefield State College. Apparently that was the connection. I know that he’s been a big supporter of HBCU’s in the past,” said Bluefield State President Robin Capehart.
“When we came to Bluefield State about a year and a half ago, they had a lot of problems. But one of the things that was never lacking was pride in the institution. The alumni and the faculty and staff, they know the value that Bluefield State has added to people’s lives in so many ways. We’re trying to bring the school back so everyone can be proud of the school,” he said.
The unexpected burst of publicity has come at a very good time for the Bluefield State College athletic department. Last weekend, the college announced plans to expand Big Blues athletic offerings by 11 sports — including the return of football. While presently an NCAA Division II independent, the Big Blues are seeking membership in a conference, having recently contacted with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The CIAA consists mostly of HBCU’s and is a league in which Bluefield State belonged between 1932 and 1955.
Price said he is making an effort to reach out to Paul in order to thank him for the sudden burst of national exposure he has provided Bluefield State.
“These guys are playing on the biggest stage of the world. So many millions of people who got a chance to watch that seeing Bluefield State College on an NBA player is still breathtaking to me at this moment,” Price said.
“I’ve been contacting people trying to find an address we can send something to him just to say ‘thank you.’ I’ve sent some messages and contacted some friends who know him personally,” said Price.
“We’re not looking for anything in return. We just want to thank him.”
