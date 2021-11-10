KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Three Bluefield University women’s volleyball players have earned Appalachian Athletic Conference honors for the 2021 season. Leslie Flores is Player of the Year, while Flores, Lauren Sotomayor, and Aubri Whatcott are AAC First Team honorees.
Flores, a junior from South Charleston, Ohio, took top honors in the conference. An all-around player for the Rams, this season she amassed 406 kills, 34 service aces, and 432 digs. She collected her 1,000th career dig during the season. Flores was on the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2019, and AAC First Team in 2020.
Whatcott, a senior from Clinton, Utah, was two-time AAC Setter of the Week during the season. A transfer from Central Wyoming College, Whatcott wrapped up her second year at BU with 279 digs and 957 assists. Over the past two years she has 1,570 assists.
Sotomayor is in her first year with the Rams, coming to BU from Central Wyoming College. The Syracuse, Utah, native picked up an AAC Attacker of the Week award and had 292 kills and 38 blocks.
The trio will lead the Rams (20-11) into AAC Tournament play tomorrow, Nov. 11 as the fourth seed. They will take on fifth seed Brenau at 4:30 at the MeadowView Conference Center and Resort in Kingsport, Tenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.