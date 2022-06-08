EAST RIVER — A step quicker, a few inches taller, and four goals better on one June evening.
The Radford Bobcats played the role of giant killer on Tuesday night, ending the season of the previously-undefeated Graham G-Men by a 7-3 score in a Class 2 state quarterfinal match.
Graham (16-1) could not compensate for a Radford offense that tallied three unanswered goals in the first 16 minutes, including a pair of scores by Evan Rupe in a four-minute span.
“We owned our moments tonight,” said Clark Ramsey, head coach of the Bobcats (16-4-1).
Graham fought back in the second half, led on offense by senior Ben Morgan. Barely three minutes after intermission, he took a cross from Aidan Bowers and buried a long strike into the net.
Three Radford goals later, Morgan skidded a low shot across the grass that bounced off Bobcats defender Nate Hurt and into the goal.
In the final minute of his soccer career, Morgan set up for a penalty kick from about 24 yards out and curled it past the right post for the last point of the match.
“It was really emotional for me,” Morgan said. “I started playing soccer here when I was 3 (years old). I just tried to make the most of it.”
Morgan said about Radford’s blanket defense, “That’s what I’ve seen all season, having three or four guys around me. I thought they really possessed the ball well. They brought it down the sides, crossed it well, and executed on their set plays.
“They’re a good team, and they deserve to be in the final four.”
With a few seconds left to be played, the Graham seniors on the field were substituted for en masse, and received applause from their teammates, coaches and Graham fans.
One senior missing for the second half was Ethan Aiello, sidelined after a shoulder injury suffered in the first half.
“We think I might have messed up my collarbone,” he said. “It’s just a sport. Injuries happen.”
He tried to continue after the injury. “It was pretty hard,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of shoulder movement, when you’re kicking the ball.”
Graham head coach George Aiello said that his son was “in a ton of pain, but he still went out there and tried to play.”
George Aiello said this year’s edition of the G-Men was “a great team. They’ve done a great job. We’re 31-2 in two years. It’s been a fun run. Special boys. I’m going to miss them.”
Graham trailed 3-0 at halftime. Perhaps foreshadowing the G-Men’s postgame environment, the pre-recorded music track in the press box played, “You’re amazing, just the way you are … .”
George Aiello said, “I felt like we were still in it (at halftime). We’ve scored more than three goals in a half. … It just wasn’t our night. We didn’t play the way we could.”
He said his seniors “have put their stamp on Graham soccer. They were state runner-up last year. These boys haven’t lost a regular-season district game, they haven’t lost a region game, they haven’t lost a region tournament.
“They’ve had an incredible run.”
Ethan Aiello said, “This is the best senior class to go through Graham High School (soccer), in my opinion. We’ve gone the furthest of any other team. We’ve broken records.”
He said “the brotherhood” is the part of soccer that he will remember. “It’s just a great environment to be in.”
In addition to Rupe, Radford got goals from Parker Prioleau, Vance Steele, Eli Goff, Joseph Mitchell and Tarik Emam.
Radford issued 12 shots to seven for Graham. Both teams took six corner kicks.
Part of Ramsey’s strategy was to put the Bobcats into an initial mindset that they had not exhibited this year until the second half.
“We started the game with the halftime speech, at the corner flag,” the coach said. “We’ve been a second-half team. So that started us (being) dialed in.”
“We’ve played very well in second halves away from home, but we haven’t played well in the first half. So we needed to find something that we could … dial up.”
Ramsey said he talked to his defense “talked about recovery angles — if we do get out of position, we work to track back to that near post. So many times, they beat us once, but they didn’t beat us twice. …
“So our pressure-cover balance and our defense really did help limit what they wanted to do.”
Graham’s senior goalkeeper Nic Knowles faced several two-on-one forays by the Bobcats.
“They did a great job of bringing a man in through the back door,” Knowles said. “We haven’t seen that all season. We know about it; we know we should stop it, but it’s hard to defend that, when you haven’t seen it all season.”
Asked about Radford’s chances to claim the state title, George Aiello said, “If they play as well as they did tonight … I think they’ve got a good shot at it.”
Knowles said about his final game, “I’m not walking away sad. I’m proud of my team. We’ve done great, the past three years. … I can’t complain about that.
“I hate that it’s over. I’ve played soccer all my life. But I’m happy it happened. I’m glad I got to be part of a team that’s great.”
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
