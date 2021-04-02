Princeton Tigers...

Princeton Tigers

Princeton High School’s Ethan Parsons, Josiah Honaker and Amir Powell have been selected to play on the South Cardinals squad in the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association North-South football game this June.

 Bob Mullett, game director of the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, in conjunction with the WVSACA announced the rosters for its 2021 event.

Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals.

“We have a fine group of players and are excited for this year’s game,” said Mullett.

The 2021 Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association,will kickoff at 1pm on Saturday, June 19 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium. 

The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin.

North-South Rosters

 

 

2021 North Bears

Christian Dove, East Hardy

Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills

Jett Cogar, Braxton County

Naieeim Kearney, Martinsburg

Garrett Conaway, North Marion

Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd

Chase Henson, Spring Mills

Hayden Moore, Bridgeport

Anthony Smith, Martinsburg

Brock Robinette, Frankfort

TT Brooks, University

Sam Schuler, Parkersburg South

Dante Ramirez, Elkins

Brennen Boron, St. Marys

Dalton Flowers, John Marshall

Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park

Jansen Morland, Frankfort

Savion Biafore, Liberty Harrison

Kevon Warren, Martinsburg

Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South

Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County

Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park

Gavin Root, Keyser

DeAndre Crudup, Morgantown

Justin Rinehart, Musselman

Baine Cogar, Braxton County

DJ Dvinney, Doddridge County

Justin Waybright, Parkersburg

John Olako, Wheeling Park

Ethan Northcraft, Musselman

Kyler O’Conner, Oak Glen

Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South

Devin Hill, Bridgeport

Aiden Green, Fairmont

Jordan Brueck, Weir

Payton Hawkins, Lincoln

2021 South Cardinals

Nate Baker, Greenbrier East

Caleb Jantuah, Richwood

Dylan Griffith, Sissonville

Josiah Honaker, Princeton

Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East

Keandre Sarver, Summers County

Ethan Parsons, Princeton

Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland

Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh

Tyrone Washington, Hurricane

Jace Collucci, Woodrow Wilson

Amir Powell, Princeton

Daylin Goad, Mingo Central

Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh

Eli Selvey, Oak Hill

Chris Crowder, Capital

Zane Brumfield, Spring Valley

Colby Piner, Greenbrier East

Caleb Bower, Wyoming East

Isa Scales, Mingo Central

Kadin Hall, Ripley

Erick Grimmett, Man

Dillon Taylor, Poca

John Covert, Winfield

Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland

Hunter Burns, South Charleston

Josh Reilley, Wyoming East

Nathan Baker, Lincoln County

Quenton Joyner, Ripley

Chris Hudson, Capital

Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville

Matt Moore, Ripley

Andrew Vickers, St. Albans

Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover

Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant

Trey Chapman, Herbert Hoover

