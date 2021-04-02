Princeton High School’s Ethan Parsons, Josiah Honaker and Amir Powell have been selected to play on the South Cardinals squad in the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association North-South football game this June.
Bob Mullett, game director of the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, in conjunction with the WVSACA announced the rosters for its 2021 event.
Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals.
“We have a fine group of players and are excited for this year’s game,” said Mullett.
The 2021 Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association,will kickoff at 1pm on Saturday, June 19 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium.
The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin.
North-South Rosters
2021 North Bears
Christian Dove, East Hardy
Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills
Jett Cogar, Braxton County
Naieeim Kearney, Martinsburg
Garrett Conaway, North Marion
Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd
Chase Henson, Spring Mills
Hayden Moore, Bridgeport
Anthony Smith, Martinsburg
Brock Robinette, Frankfort
TT Brooks, University
Sam Schuler, Parkersburg South
Dante Ramirez, Elkins
Brennen Boron, St. Marys
Dalton Flowers, John Marshall
Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park
Jansen Morland, Frankfort
Savion Biafore, Liberty Harrison
Kevon Warren, Martinsburg
Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South
Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County
Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park
Gavin Root, Keyser
DeAndre Crudup, Morgantown
Justin Rinehart, Musselman
Baine Cogar, Braxton County
DJ Dvinney, Doddridge County
Justin Waybright, Parkersburg
John Olako, Wheeling Park
Ethan Northcraft, Musselman
Kyler O’Conner, Oak Glen
Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South
Devin Hill, Bridgeport
Aiden Green, Fairmont
Jordan Brueck, Weir
Payton Hawkins, Lincoln
2021 South Cardinals
Nate Baker, Greenbrier East
Caleb Jantuah, Richwood
Dylan Griffith, Sissonville
Josiah Honaker, Princeton
Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East
Keandre Sarver, Summers County
Ethan Parsons, Princeton
Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland
Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh
Tyrone Washington, Hurricane
Jace Collucci, Woodrow Wilson
Amir Powell, Princeton
Daylin Goad, Mingo Central
Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh
Eli Selvey, Oak Hill
Chris Crowder, Capital
Zane Brumfield, Spring Valley
Colby Piner, Greenbrier East
Caleb Bower, Wyoming East
Isa Scales, Mingo Central
Kadin Hall, Ripley
Erick Grimmett, Man
Dillon Taylor, Poca
John Covert, Winfield
Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland
Hunter Burns, South Charleston
Josh Reilley, Wyoming East
Nathan Baker, Lincoln County
Quenton Joyner, Ripley
Chris Hudson, Capital
Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville
Matt Moore, Ripley
Andrew Vickers, St. Albans
Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover
Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant
Trey Chapman, Herbert Hoover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.